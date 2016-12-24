LIS

Saturday, 24 December 2016

Paul Okoye's wife, Anita, stuns in new photos as she unveils new project, #TheCashewAppleProject

On Tuesday, 21 December, 2016, Anita Okoye held a launch event at Oasis Medspa for her new venture #TheCashewAppleProject. The wife of PSquare's Paul Okoye has been working behind the scenes with her American team for a few months preparing for the launch of the project which is "A mission to uncover Africa's Hidden Jewels".
 

At the event Anita and her team explained the project which will be a series of small projects to encourage Africa and the rest of the world to see the value in African art, music, agriculture, and more. Anita gave a heartfelt speech saying 

"#TheCashewAppleProject is a mission to uncover these hidden jewels and show the world how rich we really are, but first we must see our own value. We must see the value in our agriculture, in our fashion, our music. We must see value in the rich and the poor, the young and the old. We must see the value within ourselves. So again I thank you for joining me in this journey, our collective efforts will surely show the world that Africa is more than our flaws, and inspire them to search for our hidden jewels.”

Anita also presented her book The ABCs of Africa which will be the first of many things to come from the project. The book highlights some of the hidden jewels within Africa’s agriculture as it list 26 foods that grow abundantly on the continent. Many of these foods have amazing health benefits and Hans and Rene sponsored the launch giving the guest a few samples of sorbets that matched the foods in the book. (pre-order @ thecashewappleproject.com)

The event was intimate but effective and of course Anita’s husband Paul, and brother in laws Peter and Jude were there to support with their wives. Guest also enjoyed a live performance by Rudeboy artist Muno.
30 comments:

Odibe Blessing said...

Beautiful!!!!

24 December 2016 at 11:18
livingstone chibuike said...

Lovely

24 December 2016 at 11:20
Uju Phil said...

Cute her 😘

24 December 2016 at 11:24
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Nice initiative. The okoyes have eyes for very beautiful womfen indeed..


Long Live LIB

24 December 2016 at 11:34
Mayreeh M said...

She is so beautiful

24 December 2016 at 11:48
Anonymous said...

Why is she bleaching?

24 December 2016 at 11:57
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Beautiful

24 December 2016 at 12:07
Joyous babe,Linda ikeji first cousin said...

Lovely.

24 December 2016 at 12:08
Housed-On-Water said...

Glo I beg you in the name of God chukwu okike allow me comment. Shoo since morning. And I bin love una

24 December 2016 at 12:11
Anonymous said...

The Okoye's (Jude, Peter n Paul) know their onions when it comes to marriage, they marry right. Their wives hardly show off on social media, they don't make noise, they are not everywhere. Very cool, humble and simple women with beutiful hearts. Congrats Anita

24 December 2016 at 12:20
Anonymous said...

She no wan born pikin again.

24 December 2016 at 12:26
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Nice

24 December 2016 at 12:32
adanma adanma said...

24 December 2016 at 12:34
Vivian Reginalds said...

Linda mkn money snc 2000
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

24 December 2016 at 12:43
Anonymous said...

Great

24 December 2016 at 12:51
Seggies Interior said...

Well done Anita, Beauty and Brains!

24 December 2016 at 13:02
junia said...

Nice one

24 December 2016 at 13:12
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

So proud of her


...merited happiness

24 December 2016 at 13:34
Anonymous said...

24 December 2016 at 14:41
GALORE said...

Always revealing Projects

The last one...u never even make impact with am


I am not hating mbok



@Galore

24 December 2016 at 14:55
Anonymous said...

Which kin pose be this?

24 December 2016 at 15:26
made4naija said...


24 December 2016 at 15:30
Anonymous said...

Goodnews
Godwin Alexc

24 December 2016 at 15:55
Doosen Guy said...

looking beautiful

24 December 2016 at 16:52
Anonymous said...

You won't attract anyone wanting serious relationship with this description,lady.

24 December 2016 at 18:40
Iphie Abraham said...

Pretty woman








lib addict#just passing#

24 December 2016 at 19:52
Anonymous said...

Pls epp us!which other project? Hater giving false info

24 December 2016 at 20:15
OSINANL said...

Anita is the best

25 December 2016 at 06:32
Anonymous said...

See her knuckles. Anita u fine pass this bleaching

25 December 2016 at 08:24

