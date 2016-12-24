Pastor Adeboye commends Fayose’s courage in defending his people

Speaking at a welcome ceremony, Adeboye said
"We thank God for your life sir. We thank God for your courage, for your boldness, we thank God for your being willing to take risks so that your people can be protected. You have been a governor who knows when to say enough is enough in defense of his people. And I'm sure you know what I'm talking about and am sure the world knows. I don't want to say more than that but be assured that we are praying for you and you will succeed in Jesus name."Adeboye urged other governors to stand up in defense of their people.
"We wish all other governors who stand for their people defend their people and know when to say enough is enough success and we thank God for their life."he saidGovernor Fayose who said he had woken up very early enough to receive the Adeboye, said he was sure all Ekiti people are blessed with his coming.
"I know what it is for you to go round . And we pray that the almighty will continue to be with you as you transverse the length and breadth of the world spreading the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ. We have longed and waited for your coming. We appreciate your coming because we know what it means. You have been an inspiration to so many and are indeed We need prayers that the Lord would make our year 2017 a meaningful one. We believe in God We believe in you. The Bible says if we believe in the Prophet. We will have the benefits of the prophet and the benefits of God."Revealing that Ado-Ekiti remain his home as his grandmother had hailed from the town, Pastor Adeboye explained to the Ewi of Ado that he could not resist his invitation to call at the palace even though his schedules were tight. He therefore promised to specially visit the monarch someday, saying:
"Kabiyesi, this is my home as my grand mother hailed from here. Many have been waiting for me in all parts of the state and I have to visit all of them, that is why I haven't been coming. But I promise to specially visit you someday."
We pray he should be for the interest of the poor masses
What a morale booster to fayose,what a courageous comments to the man of the people!fayose virtue would get even more high with this praise that papa give to him.
And he didn't comment about the election rigging, about the money stolen by obanikoro given to fayose. And other saboteurs impoverishing Nigeria.
I guess another election is coming, time to get close to the Church leaders so as to win people pity via religion.
HOPE FAKE PASTOR OSIBANJO DEY SEE AM HUH? HEAVENLY FAYOSE IS NOT ONLY A GOVERNOR BUT A HEAVENLY SENT APC LIKE IT OR NOT FAYOSE IS THE BEST. shame to yorubas for allowing fulani idiots to deceive them. SPEAK ON ADEBOYE SINCE UR EYES DON CLEAR.
Fayose isn't a saint but lemme just shut up!
Fayose should remove that his dirty fettish juju body away from the holy Pastor Adeboye. Darkness and light can never meet. Adeboye should have advised him to leave that cult that he is in
Adeboye wants to hold crusade in Ekiti and he needs Fayose's support that's why he is praising him. Otherwise, he no send Fayose at all. It is called "wisdom"
The best governor
Sorry you got it all wrong. It is Adeboye that is fake not Osinbanjo. What is light and darkness doing together if he was not fake. Adeboye's appraisal of Fayose is an indication that they are beds of the same feather. We all remember that he never supported Osinbanjo's bid to be VP but God Supported His own. That is enough for us to.know who is fake. While all GOs were busy sharing PDP's loot and using their private jets to loot our money, God was preparing his own pple to take over. All hail PMB and Osinbanjo.
Hmmmmmm. adeboye like any of the known multiple private jet owner pastors is only protecting what is left of his corhorts in power. he shld face reality and learn that even that wont last for long. How else do you explain a supposed man of God's fraternity with politicians. I can try. The saga of "we want to build 3km by 3km auditorium, and thise who want to do ate in billions raise up your hands" has become imppssible in this regime. Hence adeboye has to fast and pray for his corhorts in looting Nigeria. adeboye has failed and will continue to fail. No.more free money from government pastor.
Hmmm I don't even know what to say about this but all I know is that God knows the best
There is wisdom in what our father in the Lord has said. Osinbajo is busy eating Muslim dinner at the villa. He and others should open their eyes and smell the cofee. Hausa/Fulani no send any body, they don't care about any other part of the country, so fight for your own. Kudos to daddy Adegboye, kudos to Fayose.
That's GEJs portrait behind oo. Under PMBs reign.
@Pastor Adeboye has said it all
@Fayose carry go
I love your courage no be small
In fact I don't know if you should re do your DNA.....You are not chicken hearted like "Yoruba demons" that I know all over Nigeria.....You say it as it is
@keji Falowo you have just heaped curses upon your head and generation for lying against a man of God
So because he is a pastor, he should not talk to politicians? Jesus ate with sinners in the bible and when the pharises accused him of eating dinner with sinners, Jesus said he did not come for those that are already saved. He came for those that are not saved. Jesus said if he does not make them his friend, how will he convert them? If Adeboye runs away from politicians, how can he preach to them and convert them? You that you is condeming politicians, if you know you have never sinned before, cast the first stone. If he uses a private jet, so what? If his church members decides to buy him a jet, are you expecting him to reject the gift? Who told you that pastors are meant to be poor? Who told you that pastors forbid the good things of life? Please get over your poverty mentality!
haha funny...because he's a pastor doesn't make him not human, he's entitled to his opinion as a citizen
anyways anyone notice what looks like Johnathans pic on the wall and not Buhari.....lol savage
Elections are over. Get over your stupid self and leave Adeboye out of your stupidity
You people are getting it all wrong. Adeboye is praising Fayose for protecting his people from the herdsmen that were destroying their farms. He is not praising him for rigging or always fighting with Buhari. When i read comments here, i just wonder how shallow people's minds are.
Fayose, is sure a radical. So you mean this man never changed the portrait of GEJ on the wall to Buhari's own. Abi na me no see the wall well?
Fayose is the best
He commended him for protecting his people from Fulani herdsmen attacks. I don't see anyth wrong in that. It's worthy of praise considering that other governors were afraid to act so as nt to upset BuBu
