Monday, 26 December 2016

Omoni Oboli shares cute selfies of herself & sons

Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, pictured in lovely selfies with her sons; Tobe, Chizi and Gozi...
11 comments:

Bertila Clu said...

Smilin....lovely family.

26 December 2016 at 18:27
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Not a fan


Long Live LIB

26 December 2016 at 18:27
Anonymous said...

Good to know they take selfies.

26 December 2016 at 18:28
Ohiren's Zone said...

Awesome....Very Nice.

26 December 2016 at 18:28
Uju Phil said...

Awww... So cute �� #Goal

26 December 2016 at 18:29
Mayreeh M said...

Lovely

26 December 2016 at 18:32
Winny's Blog said...

Wonderful

26 December 2016 at 18:33
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Good for them! Too much filter.
The names looks like ibo name to them how come huh?
FOOLS HATE OR LIKE FREEBORN THAT'S UR OWN CUP OF TEA He NO SEND get out her mehn
















#sad indeed

26 December 2016 at 18:34
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Lovely

26 December 2016 at 18:34
Funmy said...

Still waiting for the car jooor linda

26 December 2016 at 18:52
Eugenia Ekeji said...

Cute family.

26 December 2016 at 18:54

