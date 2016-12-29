OAP Freeze clapsback at Pastor Adeboye's followers who attacked him on social media

OAP Freeze made some comments on his Instagram page in regards to the 2016 prophesies of Pastor Adeboye. Some of Pst Adeboye's followers read it and were displeased at Freeze's audacity to question the Pastor and they let him know what they thought about him. Well Freeze saw the comments and clapped back. Read the clap back and what Freeze wrote about Pst. Adeboye after the cut...
Deuteronomy 18:22 KJV
[22] When a prophet speaketh in the name of the Lord , if the thing follow not, nor come to pass, that is the thing which the Lord hath not spoken, but the prophet hath spoken it presumptuously: thou shalt not be afraid of him.
Is it that we don't understand the meaning of the word prophesy? Or are we so gullible and blinded by our 'religiousness' that we can't see that these prophecies are as accurate as saying "someone in lagos is going to receive a chieftaincy title in 2016?"
Here are the prophesies made by pastor Adeboye on the 1st of January, 2016. what do you think? Because earthquakes didn't increase in 2016, no new venereal diseases were discovered and things didn't improve towards the end of the year in Nigeria 🇳🇬 oh well 😔 what do I know? There are still 4 days left this year for those things to happen if we pay our tithe 💰
For those of you saying Zika virus is the new STD
The virus was first isolated in April 1947 from a rhesus macaque monkey that had been placed in a cage in the Zika Forest of Uganda, near Lake Victoria, by the scientists of the Yellow Fever Research Institute.
2016 PROPHESIES BY PASTOR E.A. ADEBOYE
FOR INDIVIDUALS – SOME FAMILIES WILL TRACE THE BEGINNING OF THEIR GENERATIONAL BLESSINGS TO THIS YEAR.
– SOME WILL RECEIVE HELP FROM UNEXPECTED SOURCES.
– GRATEFUL HEARTS WILL HAVE MORE CAUSES TO BE GRATEFUL
– FOR MANY, THE PENDULUM OF LIFE IN GENERALLY ON THE UPWARD SWING NOW, A CHOSEN FEW WILL RECEIVE BLESSINGS SO LARGE THEY CAN HARDLY CONTAIN.
FOR NIGERIA – THINGS ARE LIKELY TO GET TOUGHER, BEFORE THEY GET BETTER, BUT THINGS WILL DEFINITELY GET BETTER BEFORE THE YEAR ENDS.
– WHAT HE STARTED LAST YEAR, HE WILL FINISH THIS YEAR, PROVIDED WE DON’T REJOICE TOO SOON.
INTERNATIONAL
NATURAL DISASTERS, FLOODS, FIRES, EARTHQUAKES, ARE LIKELY TO GET PROGRESSIVELY WORSE, UNTIL GOVERNMENTS REALIZE THAT THIS ARE PART OF DIVINE JUDGEMENT AGAINST THOSE WHO HAVE UNHOLY LAWS. IF GOVERNMENTS WILL REPENT OF DISDAINING CHRIST AND HIS CHURCH, HE WILL HELP THEM WIN THE FIGHT AGAINST TERRORISM.
– A MAJOR WAR WILL BE AVERTED THIS YEAR
– A NEW SEXUALLY TRANSMITTED DISEASES WILL SURFACE.
