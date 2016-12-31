Nollywood veteran Prince James Uche's son makes passionate plea for his sick dad who needs urgent financial help
Prince James Uche's son has shared a video highlighting the difficulties the sick Nollywood veteran is going through. They need desperate financial. Uche Jnr wrote
Living a happy life of contentment was our family's greatest plan until our father Prince James Uche fell sick; everything changed. Our lives and that of dad has been under the mercy of some Good Samaritans who has assisted us all these while in paying dad's hospital bills; clothing us and making sure we feed twice or thrice a day; but today we're helpless as the Samaritans says they've also ran out of resources to continue dad's treatment.
Now we're homeless and helpless as the hospital where we live our small lives with dad threatens to throw us out on January the 3rd 2017 if no one harken to our cry. We are only kids and can't help the situation; even going to school is a thing of the dreams to us now but We call on the good people of Abia State and our great nation Nigeria for help!....
SIGNED UCHE JNR PRINCE JAMES.....
PLS HELP PAY TO---PRINCE JAMES UCHE-- ACCT NO ZENITH BANK I001063788 .
11 comments:
It's well
May
Godtakeover
I wish I have enough
Things are difficult this time, not just for the sick but also for the able bodied. Make una just manage una self anyhow una see am. We'll be praying for him!
Hmm...it's well.
Oh gosh!So this dude is still like this huh?WHERE IS MC GALAXY AND OTHER NIGERIAN shameless SOCIAL MEDIA BUNDLE OF CASHes SHOWERs THEY SHOULD COME NOW, shameless broke fools. Please nigerian shameless government because no be only yeyebrities dey we get government why can't they do some thing huh?freeborn wept. U only know nollywoods exist when it come to shows,birthday party,marriages etc shame to them. MY DEAR FREEBORN HAS SPEND ALOT IN THIS CHRISTMAS BUT HE WILL CONTRIBUTE AS MUCH AS HE CAN BEFORE TRAVELING OUT.
#sad indeed
what's happening in nollywood?
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Chaiya... The Lord is your strength bro... smh💔
