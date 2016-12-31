"Mr. Obi Madubogwo is critically ill, he is finally out of Coma after a toxic battle with Diabetic wound . Currently the family has ran short of Fund to continue giving him what he needed, they need lots of money to pay for surgery, tests, medication etc else they will amputate his leg to save his life. He takes a pint of blood daily.
He needs our support urgently. Please no amount is too small. You can donate blood at d hospital. It's really critical. He is currently in FMC inside railway corporation, Ebute Meta, YABA, Lagos. We can save his life and not to wait until the worst happens and we will sew ASOEBI and dance, glorify him, eat the small change the family may borrow and shout...God Forbid!!! Let's save this brother and great Actor while he's stil alive and Heaven will be happy with us...Amen! He needs us now as friends and colleagues. Let's all reach out to him Show him love and support We will be posting the list of those that supported with the amounts of the donor so wish..Please send your contributions for Mr Obi Madubogwu to---- Chioma D Okoye 0864102013 FCMB
Saturday, 31 December 2016
Nollywood veteran Obi Madubogwu is also in need of financial help
10 comments:
I never watch he film before o.
But Godtakeover
Seen....God is already in control.
Not again!who did this to una. WHO CAST THIS SPELL OF DIABETES,STROKE AND KIDNEY PROBLEM ON U GUYS HUH? well freeborn blame it on reckless and careless life of noting mega when una refuse to take care of una self thinking that una get una life for hand. THIS IS WHY THE WORLD IS A PLACE OF NOTING JUST LOOK@ HOW THE FAMOUSES FACES IN THE SCREEN ARE BEGGING THE PEOPLE THAT BOW AN TAKE THEM LIKE GOD FOR HELP ewwww this world u are indeed a no man's land.
Freeborn will contribute small by next week.
#sad indeed
What's really happening in nollywood? I pray help comes soonest for him... #Sad
what's happening in nollywood?
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
nollywood nids to pray o..dis is turning out to b somethin else
They really need spiritual cleansing in that nollywood. Why is it always liver, kidney or diabetics? Something is underneath.
Long Live LIB
It is well o
...merited happiness
So sad
