LIS

LIS

Monday, 26 December 2016

Nollywood Actress Yvonne Jegede Dupes Secret Lover

From the stables of “The Atuma Brothers International Company – TABIC” comes another hilarious “Pascal Atuma Skit (The African Laugh Factory), this time featuring Nollywood Star Actress Yvonne Jegede and Nollywood RisisngStarActor Chris Uti – The skit is titled “My Beautiful”, as we already know that everything about Yvonne Jegede is beautiful since the days of 2Face Idibia’s African Queen...




Follow the link below to watch the comedy skit, and don’t forget to subscribe to the YouTube channel “Pascal Atuma” for more rib cracking skits that will keep you laughing.

Also enjoy another skit by Pascal Atuma titled “Special Police Officers”

Posted by at 12/26/2016 05:34:00 pm

8 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

K

26 December 2016 at 17:35
livingstone chibuike said...

Seen

26 December 2016 at 17:37
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Nice

26 December 2016 at 17:39
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

The headline tho...lol



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

26 December 2016 at 17:43
Louis said...

Mtcheew Never knew it's a nollywood movie. What a click bait? I thought she did it in real life due to recession na.....

5 Advanced SEO Techniques To Win Search Engine Traffic Race

26 December 2016 at 18:02
Odibe Blessing said...

Seen

26 December 2016 at 18:05
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

GOOD TO SEE





AUNTY LINDA 👩






PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

26 December 2016 at 18:10
Uju Phil said...

Good for her, xo

26 December 2016 at 18:46

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts