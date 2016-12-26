Nollywood Actress Yvonne Jegede Dupes Secret Lover

From the stables of “The Atuma Brothers International Company – TABIC” comes another hilarious “Pascal Atuma Skit (The African Laugh Factory), this time featuring Nollywood Star Actress Yvonne Jegede and Nollywood RisisngStarActor Chris Uti – The skit is titled “My Beautiful”, as we already know that everything about Yvonne Jegede is beautiful since the days of 2Face Idibia’s African Queen...
Follow the link below to watch the comedy
skit, and don’t forget to subscribe to the YouTube channel “Pascal Atuma” for
more rib cracking skits that will keep you laughing.
Also enjoy another skit by Pascal Atuma
titled “Special Police Officers”
8 comments:
K
Seen
Nice
The headline tho...lol
~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
Mtcheew Never knew it's a nollywood movie. What a click bait? I thought she did it in real life due to recession na.....
5 Advanced SEO Techniques To Win Search Engine Traffic Race
Seen
GOOD TO SEE
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
Good for her, xo
Post a Comment