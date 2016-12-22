LIS

LIS

Thursday, 22 December 2016

No sense in running a central Federal government- Atiku Abubakar

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has said that operating a central Federal government is overburdening to the economy and has caused the Federal government not to meet up with some of its obligations. He inquired if it still makes sense to run such a government. He share his opinion in a series of tweets. He called for restructuring of government at all levels.  See more after the cut.




Posted by at 12/22/2016 08:50:00 pm

23 comments:

freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Atiku hausa idiot making small sence cause of 2019 PRESIDENTIAL AMBITION HEY DUDE NIGERIA WAS NOT CREATED CAUSE OF U HAUSAs OO IS EITHER NIGER DELTA OR IBO RULE OR NIGERIA WILL COLLAPSE
freeborn warns!























#sad indeed

22 December 2016 at 20:59
iphie abraham said...

Nigerians and badt mouth






lib addict#just passing#

22 December 2016 at 20:59
Uju Phil said...

I believe restructuring will go a long way better governance and better economy. But the big question is, "who will lead the bull by the horn?"

22 December 2016 at 21:01
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

MY FRIEND, WHO RESURRECTED YOU FROM THE DEAD.





AUNTY LINDA 👩





PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

22 December 2016 at 21:09
Anonymous said...

Atiku is a better intellectual than PMB. He wouldn't have let the economy get this bad.

22 December 2016 at 21:23
Odibe Blessing said...

Go siddon joor

22 December 2016 at 21:27
FredLaw said...

Trying to gather votes from the SE and SS but we've seen with the present administration that there's a gulf btwn campaign promises and real work.

22 December 2016 at 21:33
Anonymous said...

Atiku if made president today would not decentralise government because he wouldn't want to loose power and give away all that money. He is only playing to the gallery trust me.

22 December 2016 at 21:39
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Eziokwu

22 December 2016 at 21:43
christie benjamin said...

all for 2019!!

22 December 2016 at 21:48
Anonymous said...

Dumb question when someone is getting paid leaders package with its full benefit...grab ur old president by d horn

22 December 2016 at 22:16
Keji Falowo said...

Makes sense though. But Im suprised its coming from an individual who had made frantic efforts to rule same entiry as president without success. Is he thinking it would be easier if he sought presidency in a true republic? Perhaps he thinks he can win his domain.

22 December 2016 at 22:27
Vivian Reginalds said...

well...
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

22 December 2016 at 22:47
RareSpecie Z said...

Atiku Abubakar is Suave.

22 December 2016 at 23:15
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Ok

22 December 2016 at 23:52
Anonymous said...

Hausa goat talking sense finally. Now I know they really found oil in Borno. Time to get the damn impoverished saraka leaches off our backs.

23 December 2016 at 03:48
Anonymous said...

My anger with these politicians is dt when they ar in power they don't see what is wrong with Nigeria, until they come out of power. I am surprised that pple follow our politicians without asking them questions. The pple that should have voiced out for us in this country are keeping quite. Are they all saying that they all have skeleton in their pocket?

23 December 2016 at 05:39
Anonymous said...

Go away, we don't care about your opinion...Ole

23 December 2016 at 05:47
Juliet Iwuno said...

Ewu Atiku-abubakar. After una don spoil everything finish, he come dey form ezigbo mmadu. Linda take note!

23 December 2016 at 06:03
Yusuf Dimas said...

I've always known Atiku has an ambition for the presidency... but you can't take this away from him, he has a very strong point here & he's quite apt!

23 December 2016 at 06:40
daniel ubong said...

2019 presidency loading!!!!!!!,lets see how it's goes.

23 December 2016 at 08:09
Anonymous said...

Lmao, did u people vote GMB?

23 December 2016 at 09:12
Okwuchukwu Okafor said...

Finally, Juliet z picking up her senses from d gutter...nvr gv up

Incredible India

23 December 2016 at 09:46

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts