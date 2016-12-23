LIS

'No Chibok girl has been released' - Presidency reacts to online speculations

Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Shehu Garba, has denied online speculations that another set of the abducted Chibok school girls have been released. Read his statement released on social media above. 
18 comments:

Uju Phil said...

His bizwwagz there...

23 December 2016 at 08:28
iphie abraham said...

Ok o






lib addict#just passibg#

23 December 2016 at 08:29
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Good to know

23 December 2016 at 08:31
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Scam government of great liars'No Chibok girl has been released huh? IS THERE ANY THING LIKE CHIBOK GIRLS BEFORE HUH? freeborn hiss. Shame to dss no wonder they are puppet in the hands of scam apc always doing some thing that will favour them instead of nigerians SHAME TO U ALL.
any idiot that believe in this WORLD MOST POWERful PROPAGANDA CALL CHIBOK SHOULD ALSO BELIEVE THAT FREEBORN IS THE PRESIDENT OF VENEZUELA shame to u all.
Chibok my ass!

























#sad indeed

23 December 2016 at 08:36
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Hmmmm


... Merited happiness

23 December 2016 at 08:50
Omalicha said...

Rumour mongers on d loose. I pray for the release of the remaining girls.

23 December 2016 at 08:51
Adeleye Victor said...

iVabulous said.....
still on dis matter

23 December 2016 at 08:55
Vivian Reginalds said...

nawa
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 December 2016 at 09:03
Genevieve Okoroigbo said...

Issorite. pray they return.






says, Genevieve.

23 December 2016 at 09:03
Vina Saviour said...

Warrefa

23 December 2016 at 09:10
daniel ubong said...

A very stupid man with black face has spoken.

23 December 2016 at 09:24
livingstone chibuike said...

Una better stop playin wit our emotions

23 December 2016 at 09:50
Anonymous said...

Who are they deceiving? The Chibok girls are your hostages used to score political points. If you like release them.

23 December 2016 at 10:16
christie benjamin said...

Ok

23 December 2016 at 10:28
Juliet Iwuno said...

It is well. Linda take note!

23 December 2016 at 11:06
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Okay...

23 December 2016 at 11:46
Ify Modili said...

👍

23 December 2016 at 19:37

