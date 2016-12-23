'No Chibok girl has been released' - Presidency reacts to online speculations
Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and
Publicity, Shehu Garba, has denied online speculations that another set
of the abducted Chibok school girls have been released. Read his
statement released on social media above.
18 comments:
His bizwwagz there...
Ok o
lib addict#just passibg#
Good to know
Scam government of great liars'No Chibok girl has been released huh? IS THERE ANY THING LIKE CHIBOK GIRLS BEFORE HUH? freeborn hiss. Shame to dss no wonder they are puppet in the hands of scam apc always doing some thing that will favour them instead of nigerians SHAME TO U ALL.
any idiot that believe in this WORLD MOST POWERful PROPAGANDA CALL CHIBOK SHOULD ALSO BELIEVE THAT FREEBORN IS THE PRESIDENT OF VENEZUELA shame to u all.
Chibok my ass!
#sad indeed
Hmmmm
... Merited happiness
Rumour mongers on d loose. I pray for the release of the remaining girls.
iVabulous said.....
still on dis matter
nawa
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Issorite. pray they return.
says, Genevieve.
Warrefa
A very stupid man with black face has spoken.
Una better stop playin wit our emotions
Who are they deceiving? The Chibok girls are your hostages used to score political points. If you like release them.
Ok
It is well. Linda take note!
Okay...
👍
