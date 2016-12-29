Nigerian super eagles footballer, Kenneth Omeruo, suprises Emma Ugolee with 2 million naira

The 24years old professional footballer who plays as a defender for Turkish club Alanyaspor on loan from English club Chelsea FC, also took to his social media platforms to urge Nigerians to donate to the cause while speaking highly of Emmanuel.
I called Emmanuel Ugolee to confirm the visit and he said that this was very true. Emmanuel said he was moved by the level of concern Kenneth showed, unlike a good number of his celebrity friends..
Mr Omeruo had checked on him earlier in the hospital and then again came to the house with family but the suprise for Emmanuel however, was heightened when Kenneth gave him Two million naira as contribution from his foundation k.o foundation and promised to reach out to other fellow team mates of his who were known to have large hearts like Mr Emenike who happens to bear two of Mr Ugolee's names "Emmanuel" and "Chinenye", John Mikel Obi and Odion Ighalo.
Emmanuel was pleasantly surprised over this as he is over the overwhelming support of Nigerians who were clearly giving their widows mite with almost 1,000 people sending in N1,000 each.
Please I employ you not to give up with the donation as we have about 35 million naira more to get to the target. Give what you can and spread the word. We can do this for a very deserving man.
6 comments:
Good one guy!u try small! I PROMISE TO DONATE MY OWN BEFORE TRAVELING FOR DONALD TRUMP INAUGURATION NEXT WEEK. Emma my dear u will not die but live an declare the works of ur god. PLEASE OTHER YEYEBRITIES SHOULD JOIN US TO SAVE THIS GUY OOOOO
#sad indeed
#sad indeed
Aunty linda you can do better
Nna God bless you
God bless him.
Long Live LIB
Very good of him, xo
