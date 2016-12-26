Nigerian prophet makes unbelievable predictions for 2017

He had revelations for different people and sectors including for Funke Akindele, President Buhari, Governor Ayo Fayose, TB Joshua and for all Nigerians. Let’s hope most of them are not true. Read some of the revelations made in his church on Christmas day below;
On TB Joshua:
He insinuated that the death of the popular prophet is near. According to Dr Faleyimu,
“T.B Joshua should be prayerful so as not to lose a child before he goes because his time is near.”On Funke Akindele:
“A popular actress in Nollywood, Funke Akindele who was once in the Yoruba movie industry should pray deeply so as to have children. Without special prayers, she won’t have a child before she dies because she is destined to be wealthy and famous but not destined to have a child and stable husband until she engages herself in the special prayer.Governor Fayose:
“Whosoever marries her must have another reason because the issue of not having a child will keep coming up and it will scatter the marriage.
“If she refuses to do the prayer, she will end up adopting a child and by that time, she will be living alone without husband. Another grace she has is to marry a pastor who can fight the battle on her behalf with prayers.”
The Entertainment Industry:
For this sector, the prophet foresaw more deaths before the end of this year.
“There is a big tree in the industry disturbing them and this tree has to be cut off before they could be set free. Just look back, some years ago, you hardly heard about showbiz stars dying but there is something amidst them now which is seriously disturbing and it must be removed.
“It is a battle though. They need to pray like never before so as not to lose another 2 stars before the year runs out."
“God told me to tell Governor Fayose of Ekiti State to be careful and he shouldn’t turn himself to God.Prophesy for all Nigerians:
“God said he should watch his mouth so as not to end his political career in jail.”
The prophet claimed that a heavy rain will fall before the end of the year which will claim lives and properties. He also warned that so many traditional rulers will be kidnapped and some will die in their kidnapper’s den.
If his prophesies are anything to go by, then the hardships Nigerian are currently experiencing is far from over.
On Nigerian politics:
“There will be more increment in some food items before the year runs out. Boko Haram will not stop this year, they suck the numbers of the blood and the powerful ones have agreed with the world black powers because they are the ones using Boko Haram.” He said.
He revealed that PDP will never rule Nigeria again, no matter how much they try. APC, he claimed, will rule for eight years and that after 2023 the reign of APC will come to a total end to be replaced by a new political party which will be formed by the Northerners and the Yorubas.
On Buhari:
“Buhari isn’t the Messiah. He is sent to punish those ruining Nigeria and he will do that for 8 years. The Messiah is a man of God and he is not in politics yet. He said peace will reign in Nigeria in 2025.
“God said nobody should criticize Buhari’s government because his mission is to set the pace for the Messiah. God said APC and Buhari should be careful because they are not the ones to rescue us.”
Nawa o
this man should kill himself. Hijo de puta
Hmmm am speechless. Funke and fayose am touched. U guys shuld adhere
Odiegwu
Prediction no be prophecy huh? THE ONLY PLACE I SEE PREDICTION IS IN A BET CENTER NOT A CHURCH. Some one should tell this apc prophet of hell to back off. Funke should just reject this rubbish prediction an move on. NOTING WILL HAPPEN TO FAYOSE MY DEAR NA U WILL END UP IN JAIL BECAUSE OF UR ARE PROPHECY NO BE HIM. WHY NOT USE THIS PREDICTION TO GO AN WIN BET HUH? WHY DIDN'T U SEE THE COMING OF FULANI HUH? why's ur unless prophecy center on apc huh? Attention seeker any one that want to rise must come up with prediction in the name of prophecy. FREEBORN PREDICT HIS OWN. I SEE WHERE U ARE GOING TO PRISON. I SEE WHERE MOB CARRY JUNGLE JUSTICE TO APC AND THEIR WEAK PRESIDENT. I SEE THE END OF APC IN 2019. I see where the people behind boko harams will be expose. I SEE WHERE FAYOSE WILL END UP IN ASO ROCK AS VICE PRESIDENT.
#sad indeed
Prophet of bal!Prediction no be prophecy huh? THE ONLY PLACE I SEE PREDICTION IS IN A BET CENTER NOT A CHURCH. Some one should tell this apc prophet of hell to back off. Funke should just reject this rubbish prediction an move on. NOTING WILL HAPPEN TO FAYOSE MY DEAR NA U WILL END UP IN JAIL BECAUSE OF UR ARE PROPHECY NO BE HIM. WHY NOT USE THIS PREDICTION TO GO AN WIN BET HUH? WHY DIDN'T U SEE THE COMING OF FULANI HUH? why's ur unless prophecy center on apc huh? Attention seeker any one that want to rise must come up with prediction in the name of prophecy. FREEBORN PREDICT HIS OWN. I SEE WHERE U ARE GOING TO PRISON. I SEE WHERE MOB CARRY JUNGLE JUSTICE TO APC AND THEIR WEAK PRESIDENT. I SEE THE END OF APC IN 2019. I see where the people behind boko harams will be expose. I SEE WHERE FAYOSE WILL END UP IN ASO ROCK AS VICE PRESIDENT.
#sad indeed
Akuko Mike ejeagha!
********************#Drags seat******refreshes********lemme read again********ayam not understanding what I haf read*********ebeekwa ka onye nkea sikwa bikonu *???????
***************na only calamity ur "God" show u?????? D God I serve is not. Sadist*******I don't believe dix one bit
Is this a prophesy or predictions?
Dear Linda, all these men are liars and are all looking for cheap publicity and approval from their ignorant followers. 2017 will be tough for them all. We have become a nation that have built lives and institutions on religious lies and these men are the authors of such moves. They don't represent Christ in anyway. As per what will happen to anyone in 2017, I say this-
1- the way you make your bed, you will lie on it
2-what you sow, you will reap
3- as a man thinks in his heart so is he
4- all things are possible to them that believe
5- with God, all thing's are possible
6-give and it will be given back to you
7- do unto others as you want God and not her to do to you.
I encourage every LIB fan to stop following these prophecies. If they they happen they will say it is because they prophecied it, if they don't they will say they prayed against it not to happen. These is the premise they use in extorting money in the name of God.
You see that buhari own will never come to past
You see the way these so-called men of God have turned the scriptures up side-down is alarming especially the uneducated ones. Prophets are now business men looking for fame & money. Even if you have prophecy for Funke Akindele, shouldnt it be confidential to protect her privacy or doesnt their god, not my God teaches 'wisdom beinh profitable to direct. Oshisko egbon iranu
Foolish mad man
Made God turn deaf ears to his prayers IJN
GODTAKEOVER
You are a fake prophet just keep your smelling mouth off.see who is talking na you no go die fake idiot prophet like you .nothing will happen to my tb to prophet tb joshua in Jesus name. You will be the one to die before tb Joshua .
GODTAKEOVER
I stopped reading when he said APC will lead us till 2023,i will be in my 30's then I can't bear it.i reject everyone of the prophesy ijn
arrant nonsense
