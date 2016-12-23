"The Nigerian Army wishes to inform the public that due to the ongoing final clearance and occupation of Boko Haram terrorists hideouts in Sambisa forest, quite a number of them are escaping the theatre of operation in the North East to various parts of the country and elsewhere. "Therefore, members of the public especially residents of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States, are hereby requested to be extra vigilant, security conscious of strange movements or persons in the society. "The public are also please requested to report any suspicious person or group of persons to the security agencies for prompt action. "We wish to reiterate our commitment of clearing the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists in all their suspected hideouts by the end of this year. We therefore solicit for more public support and cooperation to achieve that. Thank you for your kind cooperation."
Friday, 23 December 2016
Nigerian Army issues alert on escapee Boko Haram terrorists
8 comments:
Maniacs on the loose...
God pass them oh!
Yimu!Story!! Who their scam alert help huh? SO HOW DID THE KNOW THAT ISLAMIC BOKO HARAMS DON ESCAPE HUH? WHY DIDN'T THEY STOP THEM OR TELL US WHERE THEY ESCAPE TO HUH? shameless scam apc soldiers.
#sad indeed
Or they r bribing them to escape
Long Live LIB
ok,nice
lib addict#just passing#
This "ongoing final clearance" never seems to end
Hmmm
nawa
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
