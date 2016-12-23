LIS

Friday, 23 December 2016

Nigerian Army issues alert on escapee Boko Haram terrorists

The Nigerian Army has issued a red alert on escapee Boko Haram Terrorists due to the ongoing clearance operation in Sambisa forest. A statement released on Thursday and signed by Brigadier General Sani Usman, Acting Director Army Public Relations, reads:

"The Nigerian Army wishes to inform the public that due to the ongoing final clearance and occupation of Boko Haram terrorists hideouts in Sambisa forest, quite a number of them are escaping the theatre of operation in the North East to various parts of the country and elsewhere. "Therefore, members of the public especially residents of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States, are hereby requested to be extra vigilant, security conscious of strange movements or persons in the society. "The public are also please requested to report any suspicious person or group of persons to the security agencies for prompt action. "We wish to reiterate our commitment of clearing the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists in all their suspected hideouts by the end of this year. We therefore solicit for more public support and cooperation to achieve that. Thank you for your kind cooperation."
kunta said...

Maniacs on the loose...

23 December 2016 at 07:53
Uju Phil said...

God pass them oh!

23 December 2016 at 07:54
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Yimu!Story!! Who their scam alert help huh? SO HOW DID THE KNOW THAT ISLAMIC BOKO HARAMS DON ESCAPE HUH? WHY DIDN'T THEY STOP THEM OR TELL US WHERE THEY ESCAPE TO HUH? shameless scam apc soldiers.

























#sad indeed

23 December 2016 at 07:55
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Or they r bribing them to escape


Long Live LIB

23 December 2016 at 07:56
iphie abraham said...

ok,nice








lib addict#just passing#

23 December 2016 at 07:56
FredLaw said...

This "ongoing final clearance" never seems to end

23 December 2016 at 08:05
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Hmmm

23 December 2016 at 08:56
Vivian Reginalds said...

nawa
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 December 2016 at 09:05

