Friday, 23 December 2016

Nick Cannon to spend Christmas in hospital due to complications from Lupus

The America's Got Talent host took to Instagram yesterday to inform his fans that he'll be spending Christmas at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles due to complications from lupus.
19 comments:

Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Wishing him quick recovery

23 December 2016 at 10:44
livingstone chibuike said...

Wishin him a quick recovery

23 December 2016 at 10:44
Uju Phil said...

Speedy recovery...

23 December 2016 at 10:44
Juliet Iwuno said...

Get well soon.

23 December 2016 at 10:46
iphie abraham said...

Eyah,plz get well soon



lib addict#just passing#

23 December 2016 at 10:48
RAPHAEL MR RAG AYUBA said...

Wish him well

23 December 2016 at 10:49
kunta said...

Quick recovery nigga..

23 December 2016 at 10:55
Olamide the glory said...

what a pity

23 December 2016 at 10:59
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Get well soon..

23 December 2016 at 11:01
adaobi okafor said...

Quick, quick recovery Nick.

23 December 2016 at 11:03
Bree said...

Hop Mariah will visit him...

23 December 2016 at 11:09
Anonymous said...

Adeleye Victor said...

iVabulous said.....
not good.. not good...

23 December 2016 at 13:15
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

He has lupus too? Na wa o. Quick recovery



23 December 2016 at 16:56
Anonymous said...

God be with you

23 December 2016 at 17:07
Eazzy Pompey said...

Sorry wish you quick recovery

23 December 2016 at 20:17
Vivian Reginalds said...

pele
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 December 2016 at 21:51
kehinde awe said...

Lost two sisters from Lupus. Starting an NGO for awareness for Lupus in nigeria. Support me.

24 December 2016 at 01:07
kehinde awe said...

Helping Alms

24 December 2016 at 01:08

