Thursday, 22 December 2016

Neymar & girlfriend Bruna Marquezine dress up as Batman & Catwoman to celebrate Christmas (photos)

Neymar and his rumoured girlfriend decided to bring back Halloween this Christmas as they were seen together at a party in Brazil dressed up in costumes as Batman and Robin.

Neymar has been linked with a number of women since his rise to stardom at Santos, but has always been seen with Brazilian soap star Bruna Marquezine.
In recent months, ever since Brazil won Olympic gold last summer, Neymar and Bruna have been dating together and pictures that have emerged online on Wednesday night certainly suggest this is the case.

The Barcelona player came to the party dressed up as Batman and accompanied by his partner Bruna Marquezine, who disguised herself as Catwoman and uploaded photos on his snapchat account.

The event was attended by other stars of Brazilian sport such as Formula 1 driver Felipe Nasr, who came dressed as an Arab sheikh and Robinho.

The Brazilian star is expected to return to Barcelona in the first week of January.

More photos below...





