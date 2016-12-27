Neya Orji Uzor's traditional wedding slated for tomorrow has been postponed till February 2017

Neya Orji Uzor Kalu's traditional wedding to Lawrence Iyere which was scheduled to take place tomorrow Dec. 28th at her father's home town in Igbere, Bende LGA of Abia
state, has been postponed. According to a source close to the couple, the cancellation doesn't mean the couple have broken up, for personal reasons, the wedding was postponed till February 2017.
10 comments:
Okaay
...merited happiness
Awww... Wish them best of luck! #Itswell
Rip to the wedding! postponed to February huh?WHICH ONE IS PERSONAL REASONS HUH? EWWWW EVERY DON TURNS TO APC OOOOO. there is wave of break up hovering around their like a wind lets stop all these pretence an say the TRUTH LIKE FREEBORN ZINALIMA. I KNOW THAT THIS WEDDING WILL NOT WORK they didn't even postpone it to January na February and u are saying all is well huh? Go tell that to almajiri. THE YORUBA YH BOY DON FALL HAND SO KALU'S FAMILY NEED TIME TO SUIT THINGS OUT WHETHER IF THE MARRIAGE WILL WORK OR NOT.
Linda u may not post this but FREEBORN COMMENTS REMAINS UNSHAKEABLE AND UNBEATABLE so he/she that don't like it should held to lagoon.
#sad indeed
Ok
**********************first of all..... Who re dey?????? Who dia wedding epp?????
Am smelling fish bone here.
Ok o
Lib addict#jut passing#
I smell somethin
God wl forever punish Orji Uzor kalu for all the money he stole as governor. His generation wl never know peace. Life doesn't end on earth they should remember.
