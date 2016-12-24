LIS

Saturday, 24 December 2016

New video: Olusho - Lati Ebute Metta

Olusho, whose real name is Lanre Bakare was born in Lagos, Nigeria. As a young lad born and raised in Ebute Metta, Olusho played the piano as a child, but didn’t take music seriously until he was in his teenage years. He later joined a band and began performing at churches and other music shows.

As a teenager, he enrolled in a music school where he learnt the music business and how to play other instruments apart from the piano.


As he became an increasingly popular rapper in Ebute Metta, he continued honing his song writing and rapping skills. Olusho has cited successful rappers like late Dagrin, Kendrick Lamar as musical influences. He also has an extensive library of different rap and hip hop songs where he learns both classic and latest styles.

Olusho just released his hit single titled “Lati Ebute Metta” under Gbainde records. The song was produced by Echo, mixed by Indomix and is currently making waves across Nigeria and beyond. The video for Lati Ebute Metta was directed by AJE Filmworks and shot in Lagos, Nigeria. Watch and Enjoy!
11 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

Nice one

24 December 2016 at 22:11
Uju Phil said...

Seen

24 December 2016 at 22:16
Anonymous said...

Garbage. Waste of space.

24 December 2016 at 22:17
Anonymous said...

Waste of space. Pure garbage.

24 December 2016 at 22:18
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Nice

24 December 2016 at 22:31
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Bliss


...merited happiness

24 December 2016 at 22:38
Odibe Blessing said...

Seen

24 December 2016 at 22:53
Anonymous said...

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

#Lit

25 December 2016 at 01:13
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Nice..

25 December 2016 at 02:16
Adefemi Adesida said...

I pity you

25 December 2016 at 05:15
Digital Marketing said...

Wow How Nice?

25 December 2016 at 07:23

Post a Comment

