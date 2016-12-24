New video: Olusho - Lati Ebute Metta

As a teenager, he enrolled in a music school where he learnt the music business and how to play other instruments apart from the piano.
As he became an increasingly popular rapper in Ebute Metta, he continued honing his song writing and rapping skills. Olusho has cited successful rappers like late Dagrin, Kendrick Lamar as musical influences. He also has an extensive library of different rap and hip hop songs where he learns both classic and latest styles.
Olusho just released his hit single titled “Lati Ebute Metta” under Gbainde records. The song was produced by Echo, mixed by Indomix and is currently making waves across Nigeria and beyond. The video for Lati Ebute Metta was directed by AJE Filmworks and shot in Lagos, Nigeria. Watch and Enjoy!
11 comments:
Nice one
Seen
Garbage. Waste of space.
Waste of space. Pure garbage.
Nice
Bliss
...merited happiness
Seen
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
#Lit
Nice..
I pity you
Wow How Nice?
