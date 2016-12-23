LIS

LIS

Friday, 23 December 2016

New photos of children who survived Reigners Church collapse

As previously reported, David, 2, and Benita, 5, both children of Mr Uko Ima, a staff of the Nigerian Television Authority were injured in the December 1oth Reigners Church collapse in Akwa Ibom. They are currently receiving treatment at Ibom Specialist Hospital. More photos after the cut....



Posted by at 12/23/2016 06:43:00 am

20 comments:

Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Thank God for their life

23 December 2016 at 07:54
iphie abraham said...

Thank God o






lib addict#just passing#

23 December 2016 at 08:00
Uju Phil said...

Speedy recovery angels... ��

23 December 2016 at 08:04
livingstone chibuike said...

ThankGod

23 December 2016 at 08:10
Cruz said...

Speedy recovery cuties.

23 December 2016 at 08:16
Queeneth london said...

Chai Lord thank you for their lives

23 December 2016 at 08:25
Vivian Reginalds said...

awww
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 December 2016 at 09:06
Adaobilinda her sexcellency said...

Thank God for their lives

23 December 2016 at 09:11
Anonymous said...

THANK YOU JESUS FOR SAVING THE LIVES OF THESE TWO BEAUTIFUL AND INNOCENT CHILDREN.
MAY YOUR NAME FOREVER BE PRAISED AND EXALTED NOW AND BEYOND THE END OF TIME.

23 December 2016 at 09:13
Vina Saviour said...

What's an awesome God..God I can't thank u enough for saving th life of these innocent children

23 December 2016 at 09:25
Loveth Best said...

Good to see them getting better

23 December 2016 at 09:26
Pearl said...

Awesome God! i wish dem speedy recovery

23 December 2016 at 09:59
Graciejay said...

Poor innocent children, thank God for their lives.

23 December 2016 at 10:00
APPLE said...

Thank God for their lives.

23 December 2016 at 10:20
Anonymous said...

Beautoful kids, Thank God for their lives

23 December 2016 at 11:10
Anonymous said...

THANK YOU LORD

23 December 2016 at 12:20
Bree said...

Wonderful...thank God for their lives.

23 December 2016 at 13:42
Anonymous said...

Thank u lord we are so grateful for keeping this children alive💪👼

23 December 2016 at 20:24
Sandra said...

Eyaaah. I feel like shedding tears. I can imagin the pains the little children are going through. See the way they are innocently smiling in the first picture because they dont even understand what they are going through

24 December 2016 at 03:03
Sam said...

Thank you Jesus

24 December 2016 at 03:10

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts