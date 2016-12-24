New music: Snow - Naso (Prod. By Krizbeatz)

The unstoppable love song titled " NASO" is a wonderful tune that will trill the mind of lovers telling how committed and futuristic. Produced by @Krizbeatz_ the amazing Drunmer boi, Mixed and mastered by Suka Sounds. I bet you are going to enjoy the melodious tune as you listen.
Awesome, it's dope "NASO
Nice tune, NASO"
NASO we go dey, Mehn it's great, nice lyrics
NASO we go dey, Mehn it's great, nice lyrics
Enter your comment...What a superb song,God bless you snow
