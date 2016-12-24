LIS

New music: Snow - Naso (Prod. By Krizbeatz)

“Ariyo Ademola" popularly known as Snow is a talented and amazing singer, song writer and entertainer with unstoppable motive for great achievements. His style of music is quite uncommon with African flavor from the stable of 007 Entertainment.


The unstoppable love song titled " NASO" is a wonderful tune that will trill the mind of lovers telling how committed and futuristic. Produced by @Krizbeatz_ the amazing Drunmer boi, Mixed and mastered by Suka Sounds. I bet you are going to enjoy the melodious tune as you listen.

 https://www.mynotjustok.com/track/163214/snow-naso
13 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

Seen

24 December 2016 at 10:05
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Ok

24 December 2016 at 10:10
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Nice

24 December 2016 at 10:11
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Seen


...merited happiness

24 December 2016 at 10:39
Uju Phil said...

Okies...

24 December 2016 at 10:50
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

GOOD TO SEE






AUNTY LINDA 👩






PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

24 December 2016 at 10:51
Odibe Blessing said...

Seen

24 December 2016 at 11:26
Vivian Reginalds said...

Linda mkn money snc 2000
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

24 December 2016 at 12:46
Harry Adem said...

Awesome, it's dope "NASO

24 December 2016 at 13:01
24 December 2016 at 13:05
Perry Jones said...

NASO we go dey, Mehn it's great, nice lyrics

24 December 2016 at 13:11
24 December 2016 at 13:12
Adewole said...

Enter your comment...What a superb song,God bless you snow

24 December 2016 at 23:31

