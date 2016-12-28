Nancy Isime graced the cover page for Vivian Lam Glamour Magazine, Glitz Edition

The newest glitz edition of the magazine is spreading and selling fast as Nancy revealed some of her personal believes, her Drive, Ambition, Confidence, Charisma and Class. She is 5 ft 11'' tall, Miss Valentine international 2009, Actress and TV Host.
The Rose Edition which prides itself of arresting cover page, glossy quality, impressive eye- comfort and attractive color separation happens to be the Maiden Edition with Vivian adorning on the COVER PAGE.
However, Fantasy Edition, with the high profile personality of the gorgeous, down to earth and beautiful first Lady of Kogi state, Mrs Rashida Bello.
The highly rich content magazine has sold over fifty thousand (150,000) Copies across Nigeria, Africa, U.K. and USA Since its inception on 24th December 2015.
The Vivian lam brand which has become a house hold name especially in Nigeria and Africa with regards to the personalities that rock it, is a quarterly magazine. A Combination of Politics, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Health, Fashion and Beauty. It gives you all the glitz and glam you need to be able to overcome the pressure from the current hardship.
