Naija turn up at the Pepsi Rhythm unplugged

And yes they delivered! The event was electrifying and memorable.
Here’s a brief summary for all those who missed it.
The stage was on fleek!
The audience was beautiful!
Waje was phenomenal
Omawumi sang and danced from her heart
Bovi cracked our ribs!
P Square is back and they made it look easy.
Davido was on point!
Dj Xclusive owned the night.
Rekadoo did his thing!
Tiwa surprised us.
Basket Mouth wept.
Koredo Bello broke hearts and mended them.
DJ Cuppy was lit!
Tekno Turned it up!
And of course Pepsi refreshed it!
Check out more sights from the event.
No comments:
Post a Comment