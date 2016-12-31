Naija FM award winning OAP, Osam, loses dad

The family of the Isaacs of Okphokhumi-Emai , Owan East LGA of Edo State solemly announce the entry into legendary status of their Father, Grandfather, Brother and Uncle, Sir (Chief) Rufus Ohiweme Isaac. Nov 19,1938-Dec 26,2016. He attended Lagos Government School 1946-53.
Secondary Education at Lagos City college Yaba, 1954-58.
Until his death, to highlight a few, Sir Chief Rufus Ohiweme Isaac was a retired public relations manager of Guinness Nigeria Plc.
A one time presidential aspirant in Edo State 1993.
Chief Operating Officer of Rufus Isaac and Associates consulting firm.
A product of London school of journalism(1967),and was a member of the institute of public relations in London (1976).
He is a fellow of Nigeria Institute of Public Relations, and also Chairman West Africa sub-region of federation of African Public Relation Association.
He was the first African to be elected in Hague as a member of the board of directors of international public relations with headquarters in Geneva.
A member of the board of directors of Bendel Broadcasting service.
A member of the board of Edo state Tourism Board.
A Nigeria red cross devotee that won him an award for community development.
He is a Knight of St Christopher by Diocese of Sabbongida Ora Anglican communion.
He was made a cheif of Emai clan as the Ogbogbe(information and publicity minister) of Emai land.
A man of integrity and credibility. We celebrate him.
Details of proceedings to be communicated later.
RIP
Rip daddy.
Is this an advertisemen?!
