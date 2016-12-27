MSE Gang showcases artistes, Ballzee & Jay Melody, release single "Ego" and gives fan N50,000.
Friday 23rd December, marked a historical moment in the music industry as MSE Gang a record label commited to bringing good music released their new single "Ego" and showcasing its artistes to the press and general public. The artistes consisting of Ballzee an afropop artiste and music producer while Jay Melody is a rapper and versatile artiste.
The single titled " Ego" by MSE Gang features Ballzee and Jay Melody the two artistes under the label. Ego chronicles the street life and how everyone needs to hustle hard to earn rewards for their labour.
A highlight of the press brief was the arrival of the first person to download the song Kayode (jnr) @easydoesit01 who was given 50k cash after he participated in a competition to determine the first person to download and send a screenshot of the song. The presentation was done by the C.E.O Emmi A.
Speaking to the press the artistes expressed their joy and pride in the record label for providing a platform for them to be heard. They pledged to continue making great sounds that can touch lives. Speaking further the Marketing Manager for MSE Gang Priestly Adaigbe says they intend to standout from the industry by producing good music and developing creative platforms for their artistes.
MSE Gang was established in 2015 as an independent label with the aim of developing talented artistes and providing them a platform for expression whilst improving their public acceptance and economic value. Ego is the first single which features both artistes under the label and its the beginning of a revolution that will take the industry by storm.
You can follow them here.Download EGO by MSE Gang ft. Ballzee & Jay Melody here
@iamjaymelody
@officialballzee
@CEO_MSEGang
@msegangofficial
http://bit.ly/EgoByMSEGang
