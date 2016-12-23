LIS

LIS

Friday, 23 December 2016

Mr Eazi wins next rated artiste at Headies awards 2016

Mr Eazi has emerged winner of the next rated artiste in the Headies award which held on 22nd December 2016. He beat Ycee, Aramide, and Humblesmith to clinch the most sort after award which with an SUV. Teckno who was nominated alongside them was disqualified few days ago because he didn't participate in any of the pre-show activities. More photos after the cut...

Posted by at 12/23/2016 07:59:00 am

39 comments:

iphie abraham said...

Congrats dude







lib addict#just passing#

23 December 2016 at 08:15
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Congrats to him. Dnt know who he is sha



Long Live LIB

23 December 2016 at 08:18
ERRANDS IN LAGOS - 08032648192 Pin- 55A740F9 said...

Some people are saying Ycee shoulda won thou. Congrats to him

Add us for all your EXPRESS ERRANDS this festive period

23 December 2016 at 08:18
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Headies or headless award is a joke like apc. NO ONE CARE ABOUT THEm AGAIN IMAGINE EAZY WEY NO DEY SING ANY THING BEAT HUMBLESMITH HMM no wonder tekno no send. NO WONDER THEIR SEATS ARE EMPTY BECAUSE HEADIES HAS TURN TO POLITICAL GROUND FAVOURING PEOPLE THEY WANT. Hope olamide won because we don't want 2015 shame to start again oo
yimu!
























#sad indeed

23 December 2016 at 08:23
Cruz said...

Congrats!

23 December 2016 at 08:24
Uju Phil said...

Congratulations ��

23 December 2016 at 08:27
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Congrats to him

23 December 2016 at 08:33
Ikemummy said...

Sorry who is M. eazy

23 December 2016 at 08:35
Anonymous said...

hmm,dis is unimaginable

23 December 2016 at 08:43
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Congratulations to him


...merited happiness

23 December 2016 at 08:44
stephen ateli said...

seriously mr freeborn don't you ever reason before you comment or you say anything that your brain tells you to? the competition mr ezi had in that category was YCEE humblesmiths who? seems you have been watching the back of your just Osinachi and jukwese and you expect humblesmiths to win....you just come here to say what you don't know or is it because of the money that linda is dashing to the frequent commenter? bro you don't know shit

23 December 2016 at 08:53
Vivian Reginalds said...

nice
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 December 2016 at 09:04
Johnson Ekeh said...

I heard d show was dry...Anyway I will ask Linda I knw she will tell me d whole truth cos she was there with her iPhone 7...lol

23 December 2016 at 09:04
Anonymous said...

Jealousy will nah kill u..... Mr. Eazi deserved it in his own ways....Look for d nearest transformer and hug it......#enemyofprogress....!!!!

23 December 2016 at 09:21
ikenna joseph said...

Mr eazi beating d likes of ycee,humble Smith??hmmmm..after we will b blaming government alone for corruption abi?...olamide knew better and some ppl attacked him,thank GOD we can now c d true and clear picture. They should better stop this boring award n a joke...trashhhh...

23 December 2016 at 09:24
Sugar💋 said...

Was so busy,couldn't make it.(Go eazi,Go eazi go 2x).

23 December 2016 at 09:34
dj banti said...

headies doing throwback Thursday Remedies , Zaky Azzay ,Daddy Showkey,Eedris Abdulkareem,baba freyo,zule zoo.
We are way back
Fake award
See wizpikin winning man of d year,for jus doing dancing for drake

23 December 2016 at 09:44
livingstone chibuike said...

congrats

23 December 2016 at 09:53
Anonymous said...

Guys, google Mr. Eazy and watch his tracks on youtube. All na hit. well deserved bro.

23 December 2016 at 10:28
christie benjamin said...

Congrats

23 December 2016 at 10:29
Martini Bricks said...

Some of you might probably not know easy he The truth is the guy is very good. I wonder why they didnt give award of the highest collabo cause i think he deserves that award

23 December 2016 at 10:38
Juliet Iwuno said...

Congrats to him. Linda take note!

23 December 2016 at 11:10
Gbenga Popoola said...

Congrats bro

23 December 2016 at 11:43
Nelson Allan said...

Headies was a joke imagine the biggest awards in Nigerian not organized properly really poor Abi dem use them money do MMM too na WA big ups to mr easy

23 December 2016 at 11:44
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Nice..

23 December 2016 at 11:45
prisca ekenimoh said...

Mr Eazi is very talented
He deserves the Award.

23 December 2016 at 12:12
Sochima Obinna said...

Mr eazi has taken Nigerian music by storm which artist didn't work with him this year? He had and futured in many hit jams so you all should stop hating

23 December 2016 at 12:13
Anonymous said...

Mr Eazi is indeed d next rated, my only problem was putting Alahaji Tekno in that category. I don't blame d guy for not showing up, he deserved way better. Since this next rated is always causing issues, cancel the category make we rest.

23 December 2016 at 13:05
Starr Chy said...

I have no clue who this guy is!

23 December 2016 at 13:31
legend said...

congratulation bro

23 December 2016 at 13:41
Chizzy Liz said...

**********************heard it was ax dry ax hammattan*********organiser wota apun?????

23 December 2016 at 16:01
Ajibade Bolarinwa said...

As for mr eazi, a big congrats to him and fully deserved. I'm not his biggest fan but I do listens to him and watches his videos. He's gained a lot of fans already and that shouldn't come as a result of not being a good artiste. Congrats once again #lifeiseazi

23 December 2016 at 22:05
Ajibade Bolarinwa said...

As for Mr eazi, a big congrats to him and fully deserved. Thou I'm not one of his biggest fan yet but he's been doing good enough and has gained a lot of fans already, and that couldn't come as a result of not being good enough. So once again congrats mr eazi #lifeizeazi

23 December 2016 at 22:08
NEKKYROZUA said...

please if u dontb know mreazi,then you must be kidding....mr eazi is just toomuch,go get a DSTV decoder and make sure u always subscribe,i bet u,MR EAZIwill blow u away with his songs.THUMBS UP DUDE......AM A BIG FAN

23 December 2016 at 22:56
NEKKYROZUA said...

please if u dontb know mreazi,then you must be kidding....mr eazi is just toomuch,go get a DSTV decoder and make sure u always subscribe,i bet u,MR EAZIwill blow u away with his songs.THUMBS UP DUDE......AM A BIG FAN

23 December 2016 at 22:56
Anonymous said...

Tekno was robbed. Eazi tried and has hits, but in the absence of Tekno, Ycee should have collected it.

23 December 2016 at 23:20
JAO said...

Congrats Eazi.

24 December 2016 at 00:48
Anonymous said...

let be serious, this man dosen't deserve award.
who is that Mr. Eazie self.
Those Haedies Management they even know that they cheat on Teckno.
Cux i dont see any music that dat bitch called Eazie have done this year
its a shame on headies.

24 December 2016 at 10:05
Anonymous said...

Well deserved award Mr eazi. People will come here to criticize awards when they didn't even vote. Mtcheeeeew

24 December 2016 at 21:29

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts