More photos from Kris Jenner's Christmas party

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Why naMeenah_wakil on Instagram
Good for them
Beautiful kourtney!..
Fresh!...merited happiness
Nice
Good for them biko...
lovely
Thank God the gold digger is fi malt being put in her place..Long Live LIB
Post a Comment
8 comments:
Why na
Meenah_wakil on Instagram
Good for them
Beautiful kourtney!..
Fresh!
...merited happiness
Nice
Good for them biko...
lovely
Thank God the gold digger is fi malt being put in her place..
Long Live LIB
Post a Comment