LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 27 December 2016

More photos from Kris Jenner's Christmas party

Kris Jenner had a fabulous Christmas party which all the Kardashians and Jenners and their friends attended but Blac Chyna was missing at the party after Kris rescinded her invitation to her. More photos after the cut...








Posted by at 12/27/2016 08:12:00 am

8 comments:

Anonymous said...

Why na


Meenah_wakil on Instagram

27 December 2016 at 07:33
RAPHAEL MR RAG AYUBA said...

Good for them

27 December 2016 at 07:35
Domike Estee said...

Beautiful kourtney!..

27 December 2016 at 07:39
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Fresh!


...merited happiness

27 December 2016 at 07:40
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Nice

27 December 2016 at 07:45
Uju Phil said...

Good for them biko...

27 December 2016 at 07:47
livingstone chibuike said...

lovely

27 December 2016 at 08:04
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Thank God the gold digger is fi malt being put in her place..


Long Live LIB

27 December 2016 at 08:08

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts