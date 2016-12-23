Minister of Health reacts to reports of plastic rice in circulation

Officers of the Nigeria Customs Service this week announced the seizure of bags of plastic rice shipped into the country by some individuals. The Minister of Health in a series of tweets says there is no evidence backing this claim. He says some test carried out by him in the Ministry shows that the rice are not plastic as was earlier speculated. See more of his tweets after the cut.
29 comments:
Is it not Nigeria? Person will just start one nonsense rumor and it'll spread like fire
Hmmmm
I knw u guys must deny..rubbish
I knew it, because it was never taken to lab before saying it was plastic
i was at a lost as to the true nature of such stories
God save us all...
See shame!What a useless confuse government of apc.where is customs huh? FREEBORN SAID IT EARLIER THAT THIS TRASH FROM CUSTOM CALL PLASTIC RICE IS AS FAKE AS APC. the useless custom use this to confiscate PEOPLES FOREIGN RICE SHAME TO THEM. MAKE UNA GIVE BACK IBO PEOPLE THEIR 155 REMAINING BAGS OF RICES OOOOOOO shame to u all and una terrorist buhari.
Every thing about apc and their people is just a joke.
Confused lots. Linda take note!
Abi customs want to conner d trailer of rice for Christmas? We just hv to be careful about d rice thing. Truly dere is plastic rice hv watched in videos but d thing is wen we re buying d bag of rice, let's be sure we re buying d good ones to avoid health issues later. Thank u!
The ones they tested might not be plastic but there is definitely plastic rice in circulation in this country and its straight and made in China.
Ewoh.... So what are they..... Ohhh they are not plastic rice.. They are cellophane rice..... Fake Minister trying to give fake Nigerians hope.. Beware ooo.. It's called Buhari rice not plastic rice... Rice that is full of broken bottles.. Rocks... Irons and only sold to the southerners just to eradicate us... God will judge all of you
All I see on your desk is a bunch of papers and tv remotes. Really?
Imagine just because they boiled rice and it was sticky they called it plastic rice without any tests, thanks minister of health. We need people like you, Nigeria is more advanced than jumping into conclusion anyhow.
MR MINISTER, YOU'RE LYING...... IF ANY SOUL DIES ON THAT, THEIR BLOOD WILL BE ON YOUR HEAD!
Ode! Like you guys will know if it's there. Nonsense!
Enter your comment...the truth is that I don't really trust this minister
Nigeria custom are just assuming i guess
Well done minister.good to know u are pro active and respond to national health issues.thanks.we are waiting for your full findings sir.
This olodo just called renowned Professor Adewole fake, lmao.... You need to be in the medical circle and know his CV to know who he is. MBBS with distinctions University of Ibadan
