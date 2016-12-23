LIS

LIS

Friday, 23 December 2016

Minister of Health reacts to reports of plastic rice in circulation

Officers of the Nigeria Customs Service this week announced the seizure of bags of plastic rice shipped into the country by some individuals. The Minister of Health in a series of tweets says there is no evidence backing this claim. He says some test carried out by him in the Ministry shows that the rice are not plastic as was earlier speculated. See more of his tweets after the cut.

Posted by at 12/23/2016 11:14:00 am

29 comments:

ONYX linda ikeji first son GODWIN said...

Is it not Nigeria? Person will just start one nonsense rumor and it'll spread like fire

23 December 2016 at 11:15
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Hmmmm

23 December 2016 at 11:15
livingstone chibuike said...

I knw u guys must deny..rubbish

23 December 2016 at 11:16
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Okay

23 December 2016 at 11:17
Ogenah Boris said...

I knew it, because it was never taken to lab before saying it was plastic

23 December 2016 at 11:17
Nseabasi Ekpo said...

i was at a lost as to the true nature of such stories

23 December 2016 at 11:18
Uju Phil said...

God save us all...

23 December 2016 at 11:19
Iphie Abraham said...

ok o









lib addict#just passing#

23 December 2016 at 11:20
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

See shame!What a useless confuse government of apc.where is customs huh? FREEBORN SAID IT EARLIER THAT THIS TRASH FROM CUSTOM CALL PLASTIC RICE IS AS FAKE AS APC. the useless custom use this to confiscate PEOPLES FOREIGN RICE SHAME TO THEM. MAKE UNA GIVE BACK IBO PEOPLE THEIR 155 REMAINING BAGS OF RICES OOOOOOO shame to u all and una terrorist buhari.
Every thing about apc and their people is just a joke.

























#sad indeed

23 December 2016 at 11:20
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

See shame!What a useless confuse government of apc.where is customs huh? FREEBORN SAID IT EARLIER THAT THIS TRASH FROM CUSTOM CALL PLASTIC RICE IS AS FAKE AS APC. the useless custom use this to confiscate PEOPLES FOREIGN RICE SHAME TO THEM. MAKE UNA GIVE BACK IBO PEOPLE THEIR 155 REMAINING BAGS OF RICES OOOOOOO shame to u all and una terrorist buhari.
Every thing about apc and their people is just a joke.

























#sad indeed

23 December 2016 at 11:21
Juliet Iwuno said...

Confused lots. Linda take note!

23 December 2016 at 11:23
Adaobilinda her sexcellency said...

Abi customs want to conner d trailer of rice for Christmas? We just hv to be careful about d rice thing. Truly dere is plastic rice hv watched in videos but d thing is wen we re buying d bag of rice, let's be sure we re buying d good ones to avoid health issues later. Thank u!

23 December 2016 at 11:24
Vina Saviour said...

Okies

23 December 2016 at 11:34
kunta said...

The ones they tested might not be plastic but there is definitely plastic rice in circulation in this country and its straight and made in China.

23 December 2016 at 12:13
Osas the Son of Idahosa said...

Ewoh.... So what are they..... Ohhh they are not plastic rice.. They are cellophane rice..... Fake Minister trying to give fake Nigerians hope.. Beware ooo.. It's called Buhari rice not plastic rice... Rice that is full of broken bottles.. Rocks... Irons and only sold to the southerners just to eradicate us... God will judge all of you

23 December 2016 at 12:14
Anonymous said...

All I see on your desk is a bunch of papers and tv remotes. Really?

23 December 2016 at 12:40
Anonymous said...

Imagine just because they boiled rice and it was sticky they called it plastic rice without any tests, thanks minister of health. We need people like you, Nigeria is more advanced than jumping into conclusion anyhow.

23 December 2016 at 12:48
MUFC said...

Ndi ara

23 December 2016 at 13:16
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

MR MINISTER, YOU'RE LYING...... IF ANY SOUL DIES ON THAT, THEIR BLOOD WILL BE ON YOUR HEAD!





AUNTY LINDA👩




PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

23 December 2016 at 13:16
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

issokey.

23 December 2016 at 13:19
Anonymous said...

Ode! Like you guys will know if it's there. Nonsense!

23 December 2016 at 13:44
Anonymous said...

Enter your comment...the truth is that I don't really trust this minister

23 December 2016 at 14:01
Eze Chinyere said...

Nigeria custom are just assuming i guess

23 December 2016 at 16:55
Chizzy Liz said...

*******************In totality*******jux bann d importation of rice......weda na plastic abi na stainless ******muna bann all ************xo dat Nigerians will start appreciating dia local rice ******

23 December 2016 at 17:49
Anonymous said...

Liar

23 December 2016 at 17:50
Gman said...

Well done minister.good to know u are pro active and respond to national health issues.thanks.we are waiting for your full findings sir.

23 December 2016 at 18:51
Vivian Reginalds said...

LOL
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 December 2016 at 21:49
Anonymous said...

This olodo just called renowned Professor Adewole fake, lmao.... You need to be in the medical circle and know his CV to know who he is. MBBS with distinctions University of Ibadan

24 December 2016 at 11:13
Anonymous said...

I will not follow you for commenting senselessly. I only follow intelligent people

24 December 2016 at 11:57

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts