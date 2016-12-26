LIS

LIS

Monday, 26 December 2016

Mikel Obi & his Russian babymama, Olga, all smiles in new photo

The footballer pictured with his girl friend/the mother of his twin daughters...
Posted by at 12/26/2016 04:29:00 pm

11 comments:

Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Lovely couple

26 December 2016 at 16:34
livingstone chibuike said...

Lovely

26 December 2016 at 16:38
Iphie Abraham said...

They look so happy











Lib adddict#just passing#

26 December 2016 at 16:44
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Ok!



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

26 December 2016 at 16:44
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

He really loves her


Long Live LIB

26 December 2016 at 16:47
Chizzy Liz said...

*********************shey dix d lenge lenge person dat gave birth to twins*****I shall not be fat******

26 December 2016 at 16:49
Anonymous said...

That's his GIRLFRIEND not babymama

26 December 2016 at 17:04
RAPHAEL MR RAG AYUBA said...

Good for them......

26 December 2016 at 17:06
Paul Kolawole said...

Wow..look at how cute they are... enjoying Xmas... well me too I want to give gifts to 15 lucky people with the fastest fingers.. simply CLICK ON THE LINK good luck...

26 December 2016 at 17:37
Odibe Blessing said...

Beautiful

26 December 2016 at 18:06
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

GOOD TO SEE





AUNTY LINDA 👩






PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

26 December 2016 at 18:06

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts