Michael B Jordan responds to gay allegations but doesn't directly deny or confirm it
Over the weekend, a gay guy made several allegations against actor Michael B Jordan and threatened to leak their gay sex videos. The Creed actor took to his Snapchat account to respond to the allegations.
He said:
“I usually don’t comment creep but, you know, s**t today I got time”. “So look, whoever’s angry, bitter, upset for whatever reason, grow the f**k up ‘cause karma’s real. And I usually take the high road. I usually don’t say s**t, I just let it roll ‘cause people are going to be people.
Everybody they opinion. That’s what the Internet’s for. They going to say whatever.”
“On second thought, why am I even giving energy to that s**t on this day,” he continued. “Y’all my fans. Y’all don’t need to hear me ranting about some BS. Enjoy your family, enjoy your blessings, enjoy the people you hold close and cherish that.”
