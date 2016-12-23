LIS

LIS

Friday, 23 December 2016

Merry Christmas & happy New Year: How to properly greet family & friends

Do you know you don’t have to spend all your phone credits to send Christmas SMS to all your phone contacts (even DND active numbers)? Simply use this bulk SMS app, it’s simple, fast and very cheap! Free to download

Here is how:

1.      On any smartphone, register by clicking signing up for bulk sms nigeria.
2.      On Android phone you can download the bulk sms app by clicking Bulk SMS App on Playstore or Blackberry OS10 on any Blackberry OS10. (You can send bulk sms directly to your phone contacts with the Bulk SMS App, as it serves as Phone number extractor)
3.      Fill in your Full Name, Active Email Address, Phone Number and preferred password
  1. Buy bulk SMS online with your Debit card or through mobile transfer or cash depositSee more details by clicking Buy Bulk SMS in Nigeria.
5.      Your account will be credited shortly and you can start sending your bulk sms
6.      Schedule SMS for Christmas day and the New Year. Simply click SEND LATER and select the date and time.

No limit in coverage so all your messages deliver to all GSM networks (including DND numbers) CDMA and International numbers.
Send Bulk SMS to contacts on your Smartphone, you can send bulk sms for Christmas with our App on Google Playstore or Blackberry OS10.


PS: Bulk SMS enables you to send customized sms or text messages to a large volume of phone contacts or numbers, using a reliable and experienced SMS gateway. This bulk sms provider allows you to customize the sender name and send text messages to any network, irrespective of the volume of contacts. This sender’s name appears on the receiver’s phone. You can see Multitexter Bulk SMS prices and different packs for Bulk sms in Nigeria


Posted by at 12/23/2016 09:05:00 am

10 comments:

Vina Saviour said...

Seen

23 December 2016 at 09:06
iphie abraham said...

ok







lib addict#just passing#

23 December 2016 at 09:14
Vivian Reginalds said...

Linda mkn money snc 2000
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 December 2016 at 09:17
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Ok

23 December 2016 at 09:19
Chizzy Liz said...

******************uptil now.... E nvr clear for my eye say na next tommorrow na iim be xmas........ Oka na agbam ghariii*****

23 December 2016 at 09:29
Uju Phil said...

Okies...

23 December 2016 at 09:44
livingstone chibuike said...

Seen

23 December 2016 at 09:46
Juliet Iwuno said...

Issokay seen! Linda take note!

23 December 2016 at 10:56
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Nice

23 December 2016 at 11:12
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

GOOD TO SEE





AUNTY LINDA👩




PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

23 December 2016 at 13:29

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts