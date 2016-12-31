LIS

LIS

Saturday, 31 December 2016

Mentally unstable lady knocked down by a vehicle after she ran into the road following violent behavior (photos)

A LIB reader sent in the story, writing;
Residents of Aralile community woke up to see this young lady misbehaving on the street. It was learnt that she lodged in one of the hotels in the area and she allegedly took something to make her high. She slept throughout yesterday and when she woke up this morning, she started misbehaving and turned out very violent.
People tried to hold her and even locked her up somewhere pending when to get a vehicle to convey her to a psychiatric hospital but she was very violent and ran away... She eventually ran into a moving vehicle on Funsho Williams Avenue... The LASAMBUS eventually came after several calls and took her away...

Posted by at 12/31/2016 11:41:00 am

10 comments:

Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Na waoo

31 December 2016 at 11:45
Anonymous said...

Available games if you do punt. Celebrate with us this
period
Next fixed odds would be available this week.
All interested should call or whatsapp us 09096046339
The odds are 100 percent guaranteed

31 December 2016 at 11:48
livingstone chibuike said...

too bad i pray her people wil locate her

31 December 2016 at 11:48
stan osita said...

CALL THIS NUMBER(08141395113)IF U HAVE SCRAP, DEAD, CONDEMNED OR ANY TYPE OF INVERTER BATTERY TRADE THEM FOR GOOD CASH AND WE CAN PICK IT UP ANYWHERE IN NIGERIA

31 December 2016 at 11:50
dj banti said...

Godtakeover
But she fine o.

31 December 2016 at 11:50
Oghenetega said...

Na wao... I just hope she's not dead.
People should stop taking what they know nothing abt .. No one can Force me to take alcohol even a can of smirnoff is all I could go once it turned to 2 na wahala....

31 December 2016 at 11:54
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Hope no be Her village people or friends CONCOCTION JAM HER huh? Please what did she took huh? THE HOTEL MANAGEMENT OR WORKERS SHOULD BE HEld RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS RUBBISH. she lodge there as a normal person an came out as a mad woman hmmm THERE IS SOME THING DEY NEVER TELL US.






















#sad indeed

31 December 2016 at 11:56
Uju Phil said...

Na waoh... Speedy recovery msm...

31 December 2016 at 12:01
Vivian Reginalds said...

nawa
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

31 December 2016 at 12:20
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

In the spirit of the season I guess she got high on drugs...

Long Live LIB

31 December 2016 at 12:24

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts