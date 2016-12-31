Residents of Aralile community woke up to see this young lady misbehaving on the street. It was learnt that she lodged in one of the hotels in the area and she allegedly took something to make her high. She slept throughout yesterday and when she woke up this morning, she started misbehaving and turned out very violent.
People tried to hold her and even locked her up somewhere pending when to get a vehicle to convey her to a psychiatric hospital but she was very violent and ran away... She eventually ran into a moving vehicle on Funsho Williams Avenue... The LASAMBUS eventually came after several calls and took her away...
Saturday, 31 December 2016
Mentally unstable lady knocked down by a vehicle after she ran into the road following violent behavior (photos)
12/31/2016 11:41:00 am
10 comments:
Na waoo
too bad i pray her people wil locate her
Godtakeover
But she fine o.
Na wao... I just hope she's not dead.
People should stop taking what they know nothing abt .. No one can Force me to take alcohol even a can of smirnoff is all I could go once it turned to 2 na wahala....
Hope no be Her village people or friends CONCOCTION JAM HER huh? Please what did she took huh? THE HOTEL MANAGEMENT OR WORKERS SHOULD BE HEld RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS RUBBISH. she lodge there as a normal person an came out as a mad woman hmmm THERE IS SOME THING DEY NEVER TELL US.
#sad indeed
Na waoh... Speedy recovery msm...
nawa
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
In the spirit of the season I guess she got high on drugs...
Long Live LIB
