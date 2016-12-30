MC Galaxy and the Cross River state Gov present Shupe for Ayade (Official Calabar Carnival anthem) and 1 million Naira dance competition

Mc Galaxy a.k.a the King of New Dance in Africa and the Cross River State Governor Professor Ben Ayade a.k.a The Digital Governor in the spirit of the festive season presents the Official Calabar Carnival Anthem #SHUPEFORAYADE with a N1,000,000 (One Million Naira) Dance competition.The Concept is to Put a smile on People's faces during this festive season and also to engage people in participating in different fun activities during the calabar carnival which is one of the most consistent carnival in Africa today.
Shupe for Ayade was conceptualized by Mc Galaxy to Appreciate the Achievement of the governor, Celebrate the Culture and heritage of Cross River and also Uplifting the Spirit of the Calabar Carnival.
Here is How to Participate and WIN
1. Watch The SHUPE FOR AYADE VIDEO
2. Learn The SHUPE FOR AYADE DANCE
3. Follow @mcgalaxymcg on Instagram, DO the Dance and Post on your Instagram and Youtube, Tag @mcgalaxymcg #shupeforayade #shupedancecompetition
4. The Best Dancer will be chosen by Mc Galaxy and the Governor on the 20th of January 2017
The Winner will be presented a 1 million Naira and a picture with the governor, Courtesy Mc Galaxy and His International label Mc Galaxy.
Shupe For Ayade is produced by @djcoublon and @fiokee , Mixed and Mastered by @selebobo1.
The Video was Directed by @woleogundare of @iblaze_tv ProductionZ.
Watch the Video and Lets Start Dancing.
May the best Dancer Wins.
