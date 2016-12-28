"I have so much to be thankful for especially this year. What many people hope for & only dream about, he has so freely given to me. Kinda convinced he wanted to give me twins but got carried away with my blessings for 2017 then decided to make up for it immediately Lord, your sense of humour tho.
From conception to delivery, the MIRACLES. Maybe someday the story would be told, maybe not. In the meantime gonna get myself used to phrases like "My Children" & "No Kaima, don't pinch your brother's eye" #MySon #Dec21st #EarlyChristmasPresent #FromGodHimself #TwoKidsInOneYear #YesPlease #ThatsGodsPlanForMe #HesGotMe #MyIrishTwins "
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Wednesday, 28 December 2016
'Maybe someday the story would be told, maybe not.' - Adanma Ohakim-Okorafor on having two babies in a year
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 12/28/2016 08:16:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
10 comments:
Lol am hapi for u dear. Big ups but ur husband na amuezuike. More of dis nxt year dear no restriction.
Congrats
Yimu!see comfort!he wanted to give u twins huh? Rubbish! HOPE NEXT YEAR U WILL BORN TWO AGAIN NA BECAUSE OF U GOD DEY GIVE CHILDREN my dear better help ur self ooooooo
#sad indeed
be speaking grammar .....let ur body rest and use a protection
Hian... Anyways, it's your life, your bill girl! #Muva
It's indeed a miracle, 2 babies in a year. Congratulations to her once again but pls consider family planning so this won't happen again.
Do you need treatment for breast cancer, send a ma
il to curediseases1@gmail.com
Children are always a blessing buh I am pretty sure u dint decide to tak in as soon as u did, so stop all dis covering up. It's true dat pple find it hard to conceive buh dat doesn't mean u shod keep getting pregnant bcos ur fruitful. U n hubby neds to b careful and relax wit sex u hav plenty more years to hav sex. So pple dnt tink it's right to get pregnant 3month after d previous child and start practicing it. More so, twins dnt come like that. Pray hard for twins if u wnt one(dats if it doesn't run in ur family)
We shud b expecting another November 2017...
Thank God for u. But learn to careless what people say.
Long Live LIB
Post a Comment