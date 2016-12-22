LIS

Mavin crew fly in style to Abidjan

The Mavin Crew ‘mighty three’, Tiwa Savage, Don Jazzy and Korede Bello, just arrived Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoir ahead of a show. They flew private jet and shared the photos on their individual Instagram accounts.  
31 comments:

Uju Phil said...

Squad,xo ��

22 December 2016 at 17:40
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

I love Tiwa's camo 😍



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

22 December 2016 at 17:40
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Cool 😎

22 December 2016 at 17:41
daniel ubong said...

Good for them.

22 December 2016 at 17:42
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Rubbish!What kind of rubbish will korede bello sing this time cause i know korede,dprice and dja are don jazzy's bad investment.Tiwa is better because No be don jazzy train am.THEY ARE HERE SHOWING WHEN FIVE STAR GUYS ARE HERE GIVING OUT TO NIGERIANS TOMORROW IF THEY SEE E MONEY SPREADING MONEY NOW FOOLS WILL SAY NA RITUALIST BE UNA DON SEE WHERE HIS BLESSING IS COMING NOW HUH?
don jazzy the way u love play with korede every hmm make freeborn drink water first.




















#sad indeed

22 December 2016 at 17:47
livingstone chibuike said...

Big guys

22 December 2016 at 17:53
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Nice one.. .

22 December 2016 at 18:03
Anonymous said...

Odibe Blessing said...

Nice.... Safe trip

22 December 2016 at 18:07
Juliet Iwuno said...

Good for dem. Linda take note!

22 December 2016 at 18:08
Vivian Emaduku said...

Some persons are blessings to humanity when you come in contact with them your life will never remain the same. That's who Don Jazzy is.

22 December 2016 at 18:29
stan osita said...

Vivian Emaduku said...

BONARIO NNAGS said...

Good for them.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

22 December 2016 at 18:32
Bryan said...

Doro me...Doro you...we the baddest crew

22 December 2016 at 18:43
Anonymous said...

chopping money

22 December 2016 at 18:50
Vivian Reginalds said...

gd 4 dem
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

22 December 2016 at 18:58
Oghenetega said...

Osheee Balling...
I Like dat...

22 December 2016 at 19:31
christie benjamin said...

good for dem

22 December 2016 at 19:32
Osas the Son of Idahosa said...

Linda come here.. Did you say the Big Three ? Where is Reekado Banks... Where is Dr. Sid... Bello is the least person in the crew

22 December 2016 at 19:36
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

IT'S JUST BIG TWO SHA, BELLO IS YET TO GET THERE!





AUNTY LINDA 👩





PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

22 December 2016 at 19:55
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Mouthed


...merited happiness

22 December 2016 at 19:56
Anonymous said...

Jamila Shaibu said...

Cool

22 December 2016 at 20:29
iphie abraham said...

Tiwa is hot mehn










lib addict#just passing#

22 December 2016 at 20:30
Anonymous said...

Attention seeker, pple have gotten tired of u really...get a life

22 December 2016 at 23:06
Anonymous said...

Taxi plane in Africa is the cheapest in the world .That's what i fly anytime in Africa from Texas. Nothing private about it it's just a TAXI.

22 December 2016 at 23:09
Anonymous said...

Fake and hypocritical Mumu Jazzy. Fake as Dubia cheap shoes and bags


Godwin Allex

23 December 2016 at 07:53

