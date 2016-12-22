Man receives $75 check to restart his life after being wrongly imprisoned for 31 years

A man from Tennessee, Lawrence McKinney, who was wrongly imprisoned for 31 years for a crime he didn't commit has asked for a $1m compensation to restart his life after he was handed $75 by the Tennessee Department of Corrections.
In October 1977, a woman was raped by two strangers and upon questioning by police, identified one of her alleged rapist as her neighbor, Lawrence- he was then convicted on rape and burglary charges in 1978 and sentenced to 115 years in jail at the young age of 22.
In 2008, DNA evidence cleared Lawrence of any crimes and he was now released from prison the following year, but was sadly given $75 to start his life from scratch.
Lawrence, now 61, is asking the governor of Tennessee, Bill Haslam to exonerate him, which will pave the way for him to receive up to $1m from the government to start up his life. But according to CNN, the Tennessee Board of Parole in September denied Lawrence's request for exoneration.
"The (parole) board reviewed all relevant information related to the crime, conviction and subsequent appeals, as well as all information provided by the petitioner," said Melissa McDonald, spokesperson for the Tennessee Board of Parole.After considering all of the evidence, the board did not find clear and convincing evidence of innocence and declined to recommend clemency in this matter."
"The parole board is not qualified to make these decisions and should not," Jack Lowery, one of McKinney's attorneys said.
"For the parole board to step in when many (of them) are not trained in the law is ridiculous.
Lawrence who is now married has revealed he doesn't hold any bitterness as he is now married and has found Jesus Christ.
Lawrence speaking to CNN said;
"Although I've spent more than half of my life locked up for a crime I did not do, I am not bitter or angry at anyone, because I have found the Lord and married a good wife," McKinney said. "All I ask is that I be treated right and fair for what has happened to me. I didn't do nothing, and I just want to be treated right."
20 comments:
Eeyaa
What a pity. It is well
Chaiya... Sorry Man. If it were in Naija, nothing for you oh smh
$75 dollar huh? DUDE GO BACK TO PRISON@LIST U WILL BE EATING FREE FOOD. What kind of wickedness is this huh? Upon his wonly imprisoned. Fools this has noting to do with black or not oo I BELIEVE THEY WILL SETTLE HIM VERY SOON.
#sad indeed
Dat's unfair... Only... Oga no agree.... It suppose be million dollars
It's well
WTF!!
And what if this loser snapped in a Berserk mode with an Ak 47 in a Huge Mall.
I think they can do it for him.
What nonsense! Imagine! Linda take note!
Hmmmm
amazing! But sad
Thank God he has found chris
Youths take note
I'm touched! Wipes tears
JUST NEGODU RACISM AT ITS PEAK... WTF can $75 do bikonu???
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Putas!! He deserves more dan the $1m he even requested for.....
JESU CHRIST
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
Aunty Linda
$75 abi $75,000
Wetin $75 go so
Wtf!!!!
Just dey imagine
Nawao
That's not fair
This's disheartening
This is pure racism
Just because he is black. Racism at its peak
Linda, it is "cheque" not check
Post a Comment