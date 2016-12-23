Man kills his girlfriend, dumps her body inside a septic tank in Lagos

The police in Lagos are currently in search of one Elvis who allegedly killed his girlfriend and dumped her body inside a soak away before disappearing from his home at 34, John Omolaja Street, Obadore, Lagos about a month ago. Police preliminary investigation shows that the deceased was a nurse at the Lagos Hospital in Lagos.
Her decomposing body was discovered on Monday December 19th after a plumber employed by residents of the compound, opened the soak away for cleaning.
Reason for the attack is yet unknown. The police has launched a manhaunt for Elvis.
22 comments:
Oga Oo.
Things dey happen4 diz obodo Lagos of ours..
people are just too wicked these days
Not again
Nawa ooo
Stop wasting money on data. Get free browsing cheats on all network @ Entclass.com
Just how cruel...Rip girl
Wonder shall never end oooooooooo.... Yahoo boys... Why didn't he kill his sister...
OMG. Heartless being
See d height of cruelty..as in ppl get mind. Rip
Hmm all in lagos! What kind of end times news be this huh? So killing girl friends an dumping their bodies in the soak aways tanks are now the new trend huh? BITCHES IS HIGH TIME FOR UNA TO KNOW THE KIND OF MONSTER UNA DEY DATE OOOOO you will no die if u don't have a boy friend is even better to stay single than to die in the hands of an idiot boy friend.
HE WILL NOT KNOW PEACE UNTIL HE SURRENDER HIM SELF FOR PROSECUTION.
#sad indeed
Wickedness
The heart of man is evil
Who can know it?
Only GOD
@Galore
Na waoo
This is terrible..
evil
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Where did u see "yahoo boys" in the post... Stay broke, fuck boi
Such wickedness!
Omg!heart of a man is full of wicked,may her soul rip
Nawa ooo everybody should be careful
Nna na wa o! Linda take note!
Na wa o. I pray they find him
lib addict#just passing#
Evil men do..
Soak away access big like that?, then I thought they insert pipe to suck away the shits. The plumber nah sweeper or mob cleaning agent
No surname, picture or physical description of Elvis. How does the police expect Nigerians to help?
Post a Comment