Friday, 23 December 2016

Man kills his girlfriend, dumps her body inside a septic tank in Lagos

The police in Lagos are currently in search of one Elvis who allegedly killed his girlfriend and dumped her body inside a soak away before disappearing from his home at 34, John Omolaja Street, Obadore, Lagos about a month ago. Police preliminary investigation shows that the deceased was a nurse at the Lagos Hospital in Lagos.

Her decomposing body was discovered on Monday December 19th after a plumber employed by residents of the compound, opened the soak away for cleaning. Reason for the attack is yet unknown. The police has launched a manhaunt for Elvis.
22 comments:

Oghenetega said...

Oga Oo.
Things dey happen4 diz obodo Lagos of ours..

23 December 2016 at 09:34
RAPHAEL MR RAG AYUBA said...

people are just too wicked these days

23 December 2016 at 09:35
Loveth Best said...

Not again

23 December 2016 at 09:36
Victor Kachi said...

Nawa ooo




23 December 2016 at 09:39
Uju Phil said...

Just how cruel...Rip girl

23 December 2016 at 09:40
Osas the Son of Idahosa said...

Wonder shall never end oooooooooo.... Yahoo boys... Why didn't he kill his sister...

23 December 2016 at 09:41
Eazzy Pompey said...

OMG. Heartless being

23 December 2016 at 09:41
livingstone chibuike said...

See d height of cruelty..as in ppl get mind. Rip

23 December 2016 at 09:43
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Hmm all in lagos! What kind of end times news be this huh? So killing girl friends an dumping their bodies in the soak aways tanks are now the new trend huh? BITCHES IS HIGH TIME FOR UNA TO KNOW THE KIND OF MONSTER UNA DEY DATE OOOOO you will no die if u don't have a boy friend is even better to stay single than to die in the hands of an idiot boy friend.
HE WILL NOT KNOW PEACE UNTIL HE SURRENDER HIM SELF FOR PROSECUTION.























#sad indeed

23 December 2016 at 09:43
GALORE said...

Wickedness

The heart of man is evil

Who can know it?

Only GOD



@Galore

23 December 2016 at 09:47
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Na waoo

23 December 2016 at 09:48
Kunta Wayne said...

This is terrible..

23 December 2016 at 09:54
Vivian Reginalds said...

evil
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 December 2016 at 09:57
Anonymous said...

Where did u see "yahoo boys" in the post... Stay broke, fuck boi

23 December 2016 at 10:00
christie benjamin said...

Such wickedness!

23 December 2016 at 10:19
Joyous babe,Linda ikeji first cousin said...

Omg!heart of a man is full of wicked,may her soul rip

23 December 2016 at 10:21
Odibe Blessing said...

Nawa ooo everybody should be careful

23 December 2016 at 10:46
Juliet Iwuno said...

Nna na wa o! Linda take note!

23 December 2016 at 10:49
iphie abraham said...

Na wa o. I pray they find him







lib addict#just passing#

23 December 2016 at 10:56
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Evil men do..

23 December 2016 at 11:08
adefila bamidele said...

Soak away access big like that?, then I thought they insert pipe to suck away the shits. The plumber nah sweeper or mob cleaning agent

23 December 2016 at 12:47
Anonymous said...

No surname, picture or physical description of Elvis. How does the police expect Nigerians to help?

23 December 2016 at 16:33

