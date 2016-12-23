Malta Herbs thrills Consumers at FitFam Fest

The event, sponsored by Malta Guinness Herbs Lite, was the first of its kind in Nigeria. It played host to guests across all walks of life including corporate chieftains, fashionistas, clerics, culinary experts, fitness consultants as well as top entertainment celebrities including Malta Guinness Herbs Lite Brand Ambassador, Basketmouth and Chef Tolu Eros of Cookie Jar were also in attendance.
A major highlight of the event was the Nutrition Master Class where Chef Eros led the audience through the process of how to prepare healthy quick meals. He wowed the crowd with a masterful preparation and blend of fruits and Malta Guinness Herbs Lite into a very tasty and appetizing smoothie. The Malta Guinness Herbs Lite, contains the nutritional benefits of Herbal extracts processed with low sugar preparation making it an appropriate and healthy drink for optimum fitness and wellness.
Basketmouth, thrilled the guests to treats of smoothies and rib cracking moments. He urged the crowd to stay healthy by engaging in regular exercise, good nutrition/diet plan with constant refreshment from the Guinness Malta.
Speaking at the event, the Brand Manager, Malta Guinness, explained that Malta Herbs provides opportunity for the consumers to have a Malt drink that help in maintaining a healthier lifestyle by virtue of its low sugar formulation. She further stated that the product is produced in line with the new classifications by industry regulators on sugar content for malt drinks, Malta Guinness Herbs Lite is the first truly Light sugar malt in Nigeria delivering even less sugar than most other malt drinks.
“When the opportunity to partner the organizers of the FitFamFest came up, we gladly embraced it to further show that we have truly responded to the recent NAFDAC/SON statute prescribing new guidelines for low, light and regular malt drinks. Ours is a perfectly balanced Malt drink that gives you much more than you expect from a regular malt drink”. Ifeoma concluded.More photos below...
Sampling the new Malta Guinness Herbs Lite.
Lanre Oduntan; Fitfam Fest Representative, Ifeoma Agu; Brand Manager- Malta Guinness and Non-Alcoholic Drinks Guinness Nigeria PLC, Chef Tolu Eros; Cookie Jar, Adedamilola Adeleke; Assistant Brand Manager Malta Guinness, Tuvie Onajaife; Fitfam Fest Representative at the Fitfam Fest.
Basket Mouth (Brand Ambassador) and Malta reps at the Malta Guinness Herbs Lite Booth.
Maje Ayida and Basket Mouth at Malta Guinness Herbs Lite booth.
Attendees posing with Basket Mouth.
Enjoying Malta Guinness Herbs Lite at Fitfam Fest.
L-R; Tuvie Onajaife; Fitfam Fest Representative, Ifeoma Agu; Brand Manager- Malta Guinness and Non-Alcoholic Drinks Guinness Nigeria PLC, Lanre Oduntan; Fitfam Fest Representative, Eniola Sobo; Fitfam Fest Representative, at the Malta Guinness Herbs Lite booth at Fitfam Fest.
One of the attendees with his winnings from the Malta Guinness Herbs Lite booth.
Enjoying Malta Guinness Herbs Lite at Fitfam Fest.
At the Malta Herbs stand at Malta fest.
4.) Posing with Basket Mouth at fitfam fest.
6.) Fun and games at Malta Guinness Herbs Lite booth.
7.) Sampling the new Malta Guinness Herbs Lite.
8.) L-R; Lanre Oduntan; Fitfam Fest Representative, Ifeoma Agu; Brand Manager- Malta Guinness and Non-Alcoholic Drinks Guinness Nigeria PLC, Chef Tolu Eros; Cookie Jar, Adedamilola Adeleke; Assistant Brand Manager Malta Guinness, Tuvie Onajaife; Fitfam Fest Representative at the Fitfam Fest.
9.) Basket Mouth (Brand Ambassador) and Malta reps at the Malta Guinness Herbs Lite Booth.
10.) Maje Ayida and Basket Mouth at Malta Guinness Herbs Lite booth.
11.) Attendees posing with Basket Mouth.
12.) Having fun with games at Malta Guinness Herbs Lite booth.
13.) L-R; Tuvie Onajaife; Fitfam Fest Representative, Ifeoma Agu; Brand Manager- Malta Guinness and Non-Alcoholic Drinks Guinness Nigeria PLC, Lanre Oduntan; Fitfam Fest Representative, Eniola Sobo; Fitfam Fest Representative, at the Malta Guinness Herbs Lite booth at Fitfam Fest.
15.) One of the attendees with his winnings from the Malta Guinness Herbs Lite booth.
18.) Enjoying Malta Guinness Herbs Lite at Fitfam Fest.
8 comments:
Cool
Good one...
Ok
Waoh! This will be 1daful knowing fully well its a brand from Guinness Nigeria. I can't wait to taste it. Linda can I have one?
Nice
Nice one! Linda take note!
wow! nice
lib addict#just passing#
Linda mkn money snc 2000
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Post a Comment