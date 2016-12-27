LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 27 December 2016

Lovely photo of Ubi Franklin and The Idibias

Ubi Franklin and The Idibias at the OLIC concert.
Posted by at 12/27/2016 07:17:00 am

7 comments:

Jane Ajanaku said...

good for them

27 December 2016 at 07:34
RAPHAEL MR RAG AYUBA said...

Beautiful

27 December 2016 at 07:37
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Lol... we know why you posted this...tatafo 😂 you tuff!



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

27 December 2016 at 07:40
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Nice



...merited happiness

27 December 2016 at 07:41
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Cool

27 December 2016 at 07:45
Uju Phil said...

Good for them... Should have been him and his family! #SorryMan

27 December 2016 at 07:50
livingstone chibuike said...

good looking out to dem

27 December 2016 at 08:05

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts