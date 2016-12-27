Lovely photo of Ubi Franklin and The Idibias

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
good for them
Beautiful
Lol... we know why you posted this...tatafo 😂 you tuff!~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
Nice...merited happiness
Cool
Good for them... Should have been him and his family! #SorryMan
good looking out to dem
Post a Comment
7 comments:
good for them
Beautiful
Lol... we know why you posted this...tatafo 😂 you tuff!
~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
Nice
...merited happiness
Cool
Good for them... Should have been him and his family! #SorryMan
good looking out to dem
Post a Comment