Lovely photo of Rivers state first lady and her children

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Nice
Beautiful people
hmmmmmmmmmm....ist left
Lovely
They tried.
Are the kids allergic to smiling?With Wike as a father,i can almost understand their predicament
Y r their faces long drawn like horse carriage?
Sweeeeeet! Cute Children...
More than lovely!Heavenly beautiful fabulous family of the lion of Niger delta eww apc and terrorist buhari no go like this oo but shame to u all. I WAS WITH THEM YESTERDAY I WAS AMAZED HOW THESE WIKE CHILDREN OF YESTERDAY ARE GROWING fast LIKE NIGERIA ECONOMY UNDER JONATHAN well is good.Freeborn love u all.#sad indeed
Beautiful familis, pls madam keep them away from their Father.
Beautiful people 😘
Seen
LOVELY
Freeborn.You will kill me with laughter
Post a Comment
15 comments:
Nice
Beautiful people
hmmmmmmmmmm....ist left
Lovely
They tried.
Are the kids allergic to smiling?With Wike as a father,i can almost understand their predicament
Y r their faces long drawn like horse carriage?
Sweeeeeet! Cute Children...
More than lovely!Heavenly beautiful fabulous family of the lion of Niger delta eww apc and terrorist buhari no go like this oo but shame to u all. I WAS WITH THEM YESTERDAY I WAS AMAZED HOW THESE WIKE CHILDREN OF YESTERDAY ARE GROWING fast LIKE NIGERIA ECONOMY UNDER JONATHAN well is good.
Freeborn love u all.
#sad indeed
Beautiful familis, pls madam keep them away from their Father.
Beautiful people 😘
Beautiful familis, pls madam keep them away from their Father.
Seen
LOVELY
Freeborn.You will kill me with laughter
Post a Comment