Saturday, 31 December 2016

Love in Uromi! Mercy Johnson and husband share kiss in new video

Actress and mother of three, Mercy Johnson, who is holidaying with her family in their hometown, Uromi in Edo state, is all loved up with her husband in new video. The actress can be seen calling her husband 'sexy' before she asks him to kiss her, and he does! Watch the video after the cut...


NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Awwwwww


...merited happiness

31 December 2016 at 19:13
Ohiren's Zone said...

My God!....see kiss...let me not comment further.LOL

31 December 2016 at 19:16
Uju Phil said...

No be small love in Uromi, Awwwww! #loveisabeautifulThingy

31 December 2016 at 19:17
livingstone chibuike said...

dis kind thin no fit dis man on social media

31 December 2016 at 19:19
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Lovey dovey

31 December 2016 at 19:22
Saphire Muna said...

Another baby loading.... Prospero ano y felicidad...













............ Cristo vive...........

31 December 2016 at 19:25
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Yimu!social media scam love!END TIME KISS SHE FORCE HER HORSEBAND TO HISs HER.freeborn hiss. Mercy or what ever hope u are reading the hand writing on the wall huh? If social media no kill una una go live long.



























#sad indeed

31 December 2016 at 19:31
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Stop flaunting it in some peoples faces pls.


Long Live LIB

31 December 2016 at 19:44
Anonymous said...

Good to know they're in Uromi.

31 December 2016 at 20:11

