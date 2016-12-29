Lol. Peter Okoye's reaction to Drake's 'girlfriend' game

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Lol...the thing tire everybody!www.pwg.org.ng
I love this Drake of a guy. Download Free HD Happy New Year 2017 Images
I think Drake has the biggest dick in American music industry, that's why all the female celebrities want to taste it... Idiots ladies. I don't blame drake at all.. if they come rock the hell out of them
Drake easy man
As if Drake knows he's existing, mtew! #Muva
This Drake is a low key bad guy...
Peter has this mien of a wayward and uncultured fellow. If Lola hadn't tied him down with a baby he would have done worse than Drake. Very unethical father. Sperm donor. Encouraging lustful life.
mumu peter,what point are you making now.idiot
he respect riri d most
LOL... SOMETHING ABOUT THE FEMALE PSYCH. THEY WANT A FAITHFUL MAN BUT ARE ATRRACTED TO PRAYERS.
LOL... SOMETHING ABOUT THE FEMALE PSYCH. THEY WANT A FAITHFUL MAN BUT ARE ATTRACTED TO PRAYERS.
Wetin concern am??? Linda take note!
Funny
Okay
Well! Drake just dey share his penis like national cake. I pity jlo i don't know she is stupid like this to fail for a player LIKE RAKE WHEN THE WORLD KNOWS WHO DRAKE IS.Every body don dey form holy now even peter eww thanks to the yoruba bitch u fo do pass drake.#sad indeed
Dude has got d charm na...merited happiness
Post a Comment
16 comments:
Lol...the thing tire everybody!
www.pwg.org.ng
I love this Drake of a guy. Download Free HD Happy New Year 2017 Images
I think Drake has the biggest dick in American music industry, that's why all the female celebrities want to taste it... Idiots ladies. I don't blame drake at all.. if they come rock the hell out of them
Drake easy man
As if Drake knows he's existing, mtew! #Muva
This Drake is a low key bad guy...
Peter has this mien of a wayward and uncultured fellow. If Lola hadn't tied him down with a baby he would have done worse than Drake. Very unethical father. Sperm donor. Encouraging lustful life.
mumu peter,what point are you making now.idiot
he respect riri d most
LOL... SOMETHING ABOUT THE FEMALE PSYCH. THEY WANT A FAITHFUL MAN BUT ARE ATRRACTED TO PRAYERS.
LOL... SOMETHING ABOUT THE FEMALE PSYCH. THEY WANT A FAITHFUL MAN BUT ARE ATTRACTED TO PRAYERS.
Wetin concern am??? Linda take note!
Funny
Okay
Well! Drake just dey share his penis like national cake. I pity jlo i don't know she is stupid like this to fail for a player LIKE RAKE WHEN THE WORLD KNOWS WHO DRAKE IS.
Every body don dey form holy now even peter eww thanks to the yoruba bitch u fo do pass drake.
#sad indeed
Dude has got d charm na
...merited happiness
Post a Comment