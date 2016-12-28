Lol. Man chooses Superbowl over his wedding

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Publicity stunt!APC cook up SOCIAL MEDIA STORIES EVERY WHERE. so for ur mind now this rubbish na true huh? Freeborn wept. Is his marriage so stupid an local that he can't remember the date before buying the ticket huh? Or his wife to be is that local or cheap huh? What a lie! ONLY APC SUPPORTERS WILL BELIEVE THIS BECAUSE THEIR BRAIN DEY LIKE TERRORIST BUHARI OWN.#sad indeed
Lol
Lol
Post a Comment
4 comments:
Publicity stunt!APC cook up SOCIAL MEDIA STORIES EVERY WHERE. so for ur mind now this rubbish na true huh? Freeborn wept. Is his marriage so stupid an local that he can't remember the date before buying the ticket huh? Or his wife to be is that local or cheap huh? What a lie! ONLY APC SUPPORTERS WILL BELIEVE THIS BECAUSE THEIR BRAIN DEY LIKE TERRORIST BUHARI OWN.
#sad indeed
Publicity stunt!APC cook up SOCIAL MEDIA STORIES EVERY WHERE. so for ur mind now this rubbish na true huh? Freeborn wept. Is his marriage so stupid an local that he can't remember the date before buying the ticket huh? Or his wife to be is that local or cheap huh? What a lie! ONLY APC SUPPORTERS WILL BELIEVE THIS BECAUSE THEIR BRAIN DEY LIKE TERRORIST BUHARI OWN.
#sad indeed
Lol
Lol
Post a Comment