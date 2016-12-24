Lol. Chrissy Teigen responds to Donald Trump's tweets about the inauguration, his fans attack her

So on Thursday, Donald Trump called out "A" list celebrities who refused to perform at his inauguration and those who apparently shunned him and publicly supported Hillarry Clinton but wanted tickets to his inauguration. After his tweets, 'wahala woman' Chrissy Teigen responded to his tweets saying that they are people too. His fans mocked her saying that she thinks she is an A list celebrity, lol. And they just kept going back and forth. Read the tweets after the cut...
23 comments:
Good for them all... #NoiseMakers
iVabulous said....
kids....
..... No chill atall.....
........... Liber maniac............
Jeeeeez these Trump supporters are mouthed.
Just so cause the A list celebs didn't support him,they should be sidelined? He somehow shares a lot with Buhari
Their wahala. Dsnt change the fact that's he's president.
Long Live LIB
Good for the attention seeking bitch!Chrissy or what ever shame to u!THANKS TO OUR HEAVEN FAN FOR GIVING IT TO THE BITCH THE WAY SHE WANTS IT. What is wrong with this infamous idiot huh? So na only u be killary supporter or did she send u to keep watching trump comments huh? MY DEAR BETTER WATCH UR MARRIAGE THAT IS ABOUT TO TEAR LIKE PAPER SOON OO
#sad indeed
Good for the attention seeking bitch!Chrissy or what ever shame to u!THANKS TO OUR HEAVEN FAN FOR GIVING IT TO THE BITCH THE WAY SHE WANTS IT. What is wrong with this infamous idiot huh? So na only u be killary supporter or did she send u to keep watching trump comments huh? MY DEAR BETTER WATCH UR MARRIAGE THAT IS ABOUT TO TEAR LIKE PAPER SOON OO
#sad indeed
People r just bitter. She's a top supermodel and also wife to an A-lister so how isn't she an A lister too? Their wahala. Dsnt change the fact that's he's president.
Long Live LIB
She's far from being A-list celeb. Never heard about her except for LIB. This punny flaunting shameless lady. Trump is president and that's final!
HMMMMMM
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
Lol
Dis man self
Whatever
...merited happiness
Hahahahah,people get bad mouth
lib addict#just passing#
@cheryl she isn't a super model please.
They are just displaying how America has been deeply divided by Trump, yet Trump still cannot get over Hillary, did he have to mention her name..... again. Its unbelievable that Trump is an adult.
******************but honestly *****who ix dix Chrissy????? What does she do???????? She dey hide under her husband abi!????? Its not like dat ooo nwanyi ocha********goan find ur own *******
Hmmmm
mtchew
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Lol
I don't think Chrissy Teigen who cant even cover her virgina in public has anything to say to the President Elect besides she is not an a-list artist just one of those killary libs...
She needs to chill. Like it or not, he's gonna be presiding and piloting your affairs for a long time to come. Render him your support, criticize him when necessary.
Thought money n class goes together.abeg am not a clinton fan but these trump of a guy doesn't have the charisma to b america,s president.old age makes him suffer from diarrhea of the mouth may be.tufiakwa.
Post a Comment