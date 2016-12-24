LIS

LIS

Saturday, 24 December 2016

Lol. Chrissy Teigen responds to Donald Trump's tweets about the inauguration, his fans attack her

So on Thursday, Donald Trump called out "A" list celebrities who refused to perform at his inauguration and those who apparently shunned him and publicly supported Hillarry Clinton but wanted tickets to his inauguration. After his tweets, 'wahala woman' Chrissy Teigen responded to his tweets saying that they are people too. His fans mocked her saying that she thinks she is an A list celebrity, lol. And they just kept going back and forth. Read the tweets after the cut...











23 comments:

Uju Phil said...

Good for them all... #NoiseMakers

24 December 2016 at 07:58
Adeleye Victor said...

iVabulous said....
kids....

24 December 2016 at 08:01
Saphire Muna said...

..... No chill atall.....














........... Liber maniac............

24 December 2016 at 08:05
Bonita Bislam said...

Jeeeeez these Trump supporters are mouthed.

Just so cause the A list celebs didn't support him,they should be sidelined? He somehow shares a lot with Buhari

24 December 2016 at 08:06
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Their wahala. Dsnt change the fact that's he's president.


Long Live LIB

24 December 2016 at 08:06
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Good for the attention seeking bitch!Chrissy or what ever shame to u!THANKS TO OUR HEAVEN FAN FOR GIVING IT TO THE BITCH THE WAY SHE WANTS IT. What is wrong with this infamous idiot huh? So na only u be killary supporter or did she send u to keep watching trump comments huh? MY DEAR BETTER WATCH UR MARRIAGE THAT IS ABOUT TO TEAR LIKE PAPER SOON OO

#sad indeed

























#sad indeed

24 December 2016 at 08:08
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

24 December 2016 at 08:08
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

People r just bitter. She's a top supermodel and also wife to an A-lister so how isn't she an A lister too? Their wahala. Dsnt change the fact that's he's president.


Long Live LIB

24 December 2016 at 08:12
obiora said...

She's far from being A-list celeb. Never heard about her except for LIB. This punny flaunting shameless lady. Trump is president and that's final!

24 December 2016 at 08:15
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

HMMMMMM






AUNTY LINDA 👩






24 December 2016 at 08:15
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Lol

24 December 2016 at 08:16
livingstone chibuike said...

Dis man self

24 December 2016 at 08:16
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Whatever


...merited happiness

24 December 2016 at 08:34
Iphie Abraham said...

Hahahahah,people get bad mouth









24 December 2016 at 09:13
Ada bekee said...

@cheryl she isn't a super model please.

24 December 2016 at 09:26
Anonymous said...

They are just displaying how America has been deeply divided by Trump, yet Trump still cannot get over Hillary, did he have to mention her name..... again. Its unbelievable that Trump is an adult.

24 December 2016 at 09:41
Chizzy Liz said...

******************but honestly *****who ix dix Chrissy????? What does she do???????? She dey hide under her husband abi!????? Its not like dat ooo nwanyi ocha********goan find ur own *******

24 December 2016 at 10:04
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Hmmmm

24 December 2016 at 10:25
Vivian Reginalds said...

mtchew
24 December 2016 at 12:48
daniela desmond said...

Lol

24 December 2016 at 14:12
Anonymous said...

I don't think Chrissy Teigen who cant even cover her virgina in public has anything to say to the President Elect besides she is not an a-list artist just one of those killary libs...

24 December 2016 at 14:57
ELVIS EMEKA said...

She needs to chill. Like it or not, he's gonna be presiding and piloting your affairs for a long time to come. Render him your support, criticize him when necessary.

24 December 2016 at 20:31
Anonymous said...

Thought money n class goes together.abeg am not a clinton fan but these trump of a guy doesn't have the charisma to b america,s president.old age makes him suffer from diarrhea of the mouth may be.tufiakwa.

25 December 2016 at 00:56

