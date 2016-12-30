Lol! According to MTO, Rihanna is pregnant with Prince Harry's child

How many times will MTO claim Rihanna is pregnant in one year? This time, they are claiming Rihanna is pregnant with Prince Harry's child....lol. Prince Harry who is currently in a sizzling romance with Hollywood actress Meghan Markle reportedly got Rihanna pregnant during his short visit to the singer's hometown, Barbados last month. Read their hilarious report after the cut...
We just got some EXPLOSIVE TEA from out of Barbados – where Rihanna has been staying for the past week. People close to her are speculating that she may be PREGNANT.
Why are they saying this? Well here’s the tea:
The word here is that Robyn [Rihanna] is pregnant. She’s been [in Barbados] for the past week and no smoking, or drinking, not even weed.
Rihanna is known for partying hard and has a particular FONDNESS for Broccoli – and we’re NOT talking about the vegetable either. It’s surprising that she’s given it ALL UP at once.
Our snitch continued, even speculating that if Rihanna is pregnant, the most likely father is PRINCE HARRY – who was seen flirting with the Bajan Queen a month ago. MediaTakeOut.com’s insider explained, “When the Prince [Harry] was here, he flirted with Robyn [Rihanna] and they ran off together without security. My guess is that he is the father [if Rihanna is in fact pregnant].”
And our snitch is not the only ones. A quick search of social media pages from Bajans reveals that the “Rihanna pregnant” rumor is blowing up in the small Caribbean island.
This was her last night, showing no baby bump – but a definite GLOW!!
8 comments:
Lol MTO abiakwa
No be only explosive tea it's explosive pap! Lol
Long Live LIB
a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
.
Rihanna na fine gal shah no doubts...
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***
But U are helping them 2 spread it Lindodo...
MTO shud get a Life..
Lmao.... Can't even deal! 😂 😂
Hmmm,interesting,kip us updated
Good for her and none of my business, fake people.
......... Tasteless MTO...... .....
.............. CRISTO VIVE..........
