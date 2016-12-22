LIS

LIS

Thursday, 22 December 2016

Glo-CAF Awards: Aubameyang, Mahrez, Mane make top 3. Onyango, Billiat and Kalaba nominated for Africa-based Player of the Year

Top three nominees for the 2016 Glo-CAF African Footballer of the Year and African Player of the Year (based in Africa) awards were released on Wednesday in Cairo by Confederation of African Football (CAF). The players were shortlisted from a five-man list earlier nominated for the African Player of the Year and 5 players who made the list for the Player of the Year (based in Africa) category.




The three players who made the final list for African Player of the Year are reigning African Footballer of the Year and Borussia Dortmund winger, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Gabon, Senegal and Liverpool midfielder, Sadio Mane, and Riyad Mahrez of Leicester City of England and Algeria.



In the African Player of the Year (Based in Africa) category, the three finalists include Rainford Kabala of Zambia and T.P Mazembe F.C and Mamelodi Sundowns F.C of South Africa duo of Dennis Onyango from Uganda and Zimbabwean, Khama Billiat.



The list is prepared through a vigorous selection process by the Technical, Football and Media Committees of CAF, taking into account the performance of the players for their national teams and clubs from January to November of each year.



The ultimate winner of the award will be decided by votes from the Head Coaches or the Technical Directors of the National Associations affiliated to CAF.



The African Football King will be crowned at the Awards Night holding at the International Convention Centre, Abuja on 5th January, 2017. Winners in other categories will also be announced at the event



Globacom has been the title sponsor of the Awards since 2005.
Posted by at 12/22/2016 10:03:00 pm

14 comments:

AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Congratulations to the nominees.



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

22 December 2016 at 22:06
livingstone chibuike said...

Congrats to dem so far for makin it to d finals..

22 December 2016 at 22:06
Odibe Blessing said...

Nice

22 December 2016 at 22:07
livingstone chibuike said...

Lovely

22 December 2016 at 22:09
Uju Phil said...

Okies... Great!

22 December 2016 at 22:11
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Good luck to the nominees

22 December 2016 at 22:11
Vivian Reginalds said...

Linda mkn money snc 2000
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

22 December 2016 at 22:46
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Nice


... Merited happiness

22 December 2016 at 22:53
Anonymous said...

I'm here to seek assistance to help my daddy live longer. My daddy has diabetes which have affected his sight too and Doctor has placed him on a diet of fruits, vegetables and other healthy food and medicines which is expensive and not easy to meetup because of lack of money. Please any assistance rendered will go a long way in making my daddies health better. Thank you. This is my email address. Adanma287@gmail.com

22 December 2016 at 23:21
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Congrats

22 December 2016 at 23:47
Joel Hechimenum williams said...

Biko tell us what is going on in the Headies,there is no light sef to watch it,Nepa why,Linda you are my Last hope,please publish something about the Headies naaa,whats going oon?

www.joelwilliamsblog.com.ng

22 December 2016 at 23:57
Juliet Iwuno said...

All the best to dem. Linda take note!

23 December 2016 at 05:45
Anonymous said...

I'm here to seek assistance to help my daddy live longer. My daddy has diabetes which have affected his sight too and Doctor has placed him on a diet of fruits, vegetables and other healthy food and medicines which is expensive and not easy to meetup because of lack of money. Please any assistance rendered will go a long way in making my daddies health better. Thank you. This is my email address. Adanma287@gmail.com

23 December 2016 at 06:35
Eazzy Pompey said...

Noted

23 December 2016 at 09:51

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts