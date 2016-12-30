LIS

LIS

Friday, 30 December 2016

Letter of appreciation from Lagos state Command..

Read the statement below...
The Lagos state police command have so many reasons to show appreciation to each and everyone who in one way or the other have supported the command in the year 2016.
The immense support of the Lagos state security trust fund under the control of His Excellency, Dr Akinwumi Ambode cannot be under estimated.
It has helped a great deal to combat crimes and criminalities in Lagos State, the enormous support has forced crime rate to drop drastically.
*The command appreciates*

To members of the public, whose belief in us made them supplied useful information that led to security breakthroughs. 
*The command appreciates*
To those that have criticized us constructively, we are thankful, those criticisms actually spurred us to adjust and correct our personnels' inadequacies and to our friends that always acknowledge and applaud our efforts, we pledge to do more good works.
 *The command appreciates*

To all our security sister agencies, thanks for accepting our hands of fellowship, the cooperation we enjoyed from you cannot be underestimated.
*The command appreciates*

To all the officers and men of the command, who have committed themselves to protecting our communities, we say thank you. Many people take for granted the enormous tasks you do to secure lives and properties, you risk your lives to secure someone else's. Thank you for all the service. 
*The command appreciates*

On behalf of the commissioner of police,CP Fatai Ajani Owoseni, the management team, the Officers and men of Lagos State Command, I wish you all a prosperous and crime free 2017. 

SP DOLAPO BADMOS 
POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER 
LAGOS STATE COMMAND.
Posted by at 12/30/2016 05:46:00 pm

12 comments:

VEEKEE FRESH said...

We hear ooio... Next please

30 December 2016 at 17:48
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Nice


...merited happiness

30 December 2016 at 17:53
kaypee said...

Thanks to Lagos Police Command and the Lagos State Government. Though not crime free,Lagos is working exceptionally hard to combat crime.Deeply appreciated.

30 December 2016 at 17:53
9ja Parrot said...

Na wah o, not even small thank you to the criminals who kept them in business.

30 December 2016 at 17:55
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Hmmmmm



Long Live LIB

30 December 2016 at 17:57
Oghenetega said...

And to all the bad eggs in the police Force they should try as much as possible to Flush them out & Not covering them up as Usual...
Extortionist & Co... Deliberate Shooting & calling it accidental discharge. . Thanks

30 December 2016 at 17:58
Funmi Ambode said...

Seen.


IF YOU WERE A PARTICIPANT OF MMM, HERE IS A BETTER ALTERNATIVE FOR YOU. REGISTER AND ENJOY 30% TO 50% RETURN IN 30 DAYS.


CRYPTOCURRENCY IS THE FUTURE OF FINANCIAL FREEDOM. YOU CAN DOUBLE YOUR BITCOINS IN DAYS IF YOU INVEST WISELY. CLICK TO REGISTER AND GET 3.6% DAILY. TRY WITH A SMALL AMOUNT IF IN DOUBT.

30 December 2016 at 17:59
OSINANL said...

Nice one...

30 December 2016 at 18:02
OSINANL said...

Nice one...

30 December 2016 at 18:02
livingstone chibuike said...

Big up to u guys..we xpect more greater thins from u guys

30 December 2016 at 18:04
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Ok

30 December 2016 at 18:06
Vina Saviour said...

Issokay seen

30 December 2016 at 18:20

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts