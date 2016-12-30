Letter of appreciation from Lagos state Command..

The Lagos state police command have so many reasons to show appreciation to each and everyone who in one way or the other have supported the command in the year 2016.
It has helped a great deal to combat crimes and criminalities in Lagos State, the enormous support has forced crime rate to drop drastically.
*The command appreciates*
To members of the public, whose belief in us made them supplied useful information that led to security breakthroughs.
*The command appreciates*
To those that have criticized us constructively, we are thankful, those criticisms actually spurred us to adjust and correct our personnels' inadequacies and to our friends that always acknowledge and applaud our efforts, we pledge to do more good works.
*The command appreciates*
To all our security sister agencies, thanks for accepting our hands of fellowship, the cooperation we enjoyed from you cannot be underestimated.
*The command appreciates*
To all the officers and men of the command, who have committed themselves to protecting our communities, we say thank you. Many people take for granted the enormous tasks you do to secure lives and properties, you risk your lives to secure someone else's. Thank you for all the service.
*The command appreciates*
On behalf of the commissioner of police,CP Fatai Ajani Owoseni, the management team, the Officers and men of Lagos State Command, I wish you all a prosperous and crime free 2017.
SP DOLAPO BADMOS
POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER
LAGOS STATE COMMAND.
12 comments:
Thanks to Lagos Police Command and the Lagos State Government. Though not crime free,Lagos is working exceptionally hard to combat crime.Deeply appreciated.
Na wah o, not even small thank you to the criminals who kept them in business.
And to all the bad eggs in the police Force they should try as much as possible to Flush them out & Not covering them up as Usual...
Extortionist & Co... Deliberate Shooting & calling it accidental discharge. . Thanks
Big up to u guys..we xpect more greater thins from u guys
