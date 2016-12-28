"From the stage to the hospital. And drips, wheelchairs, tears and misery. Started exactly a year ago when the angel of death came knocking but my God of second chances said NO! My soul does magnify the Lord and my spirit praise His name, for death could not hold ME captive, even in the grave JESUS IS LORD! Alaye ni o ma yin o baba,oku to ti ku kole yin o Alaye ni ni yio ma yin o oo baba! What do we say to the god of death.... NOT TODAY!!!! #Loverofmysoul#agbanilagbatan #saviour #deliverer#gbanigbani #ogbeninijakerubaonija#iyanu #oniseiyanu #kokumo#mytalkanddoGod #miracleworker #ps3
Wednesday, 28 December 2016
Lepacious Bose recounts how she was taken from a stage where she was performing to the hospital, one year ago
