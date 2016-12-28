LIS

Wednesday, 28 December 2016

Lepacious Bose recounts how she was taken from a stage where she was performing to the hospital, one year ago

Comedienne, Lepacious Bose has recounted how God saved her life and gave her a second chance to life one year ago. She was moved from the stage where she was performing to the hospital where she almost lost her life. She shared photos from the incident and wrote;
 "From the stage to the hospital. And drips, wheelchairs, tears and misery. Started exactly a year ago when the angel of death came knocking but my God of second chances said NO! My soul does magnify the Lord and my spirit praise His name, for death could not hold ME captive, even in the grave JESUS IS LORD! Alaye ni o ma yin o baba,oku to ti ku kole yin o Alaye ni ni yio ma yin o oo baba! What do we say to the god of death.... NOT TODAY!!!! #Loverofmysoul#agbanilagbatan #saviour #deliverer#gbanigbani #ogbeninijakerubaonija#iyanu #oniseiyanu #kokumo#mytalkanddoGod #miracleworker #ps3
