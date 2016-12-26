LIS

Monday, 26 December 2016

"Learn to ask questions before you become his next" - Domestic violence survivor says

Remember Nkiruka's domestic violence story? Well, it seems her ex-husband has also turned his second wife into a punching bag. Nkiruka, who recently gave birth to a baby took to Instagram a while ago to give a sort of update.

"The cane they use to flog first wife is always at the back of the door waiting for the 2nd wife.
Ladies learn to ask questions before you become his next .....Am happy she is feeling my pain and even worse" she wrote



 

8 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

Gud advice

26 December 2016 at 17:36
livingstone chibuike said...

She got wat she wanted..

26 December 2016 at 17:40
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Hmmmm

26 December 2016 at 17:41
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

True and heavenly talk. No be only women get this mens are included!HOW WILL THEY ASK QUESTION WHEN THEY ARE DESPERATE TO ANSWER MRS HUH? HOW WILL THEY ASK QUESTION WHEN THEY ARE AFTER GIFTS,MONEY AND NAME HUH? Freeborn hiss. A world is enough for the yoruba bitches.

















#sad indeed

26 December 2016 at 17:43
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Lol, the girl wicked!!! Reminds me of dino Malaye and his two ex wives. .


Long Live LIB

26 December 2016 at 18:03
Odibe Blessing said...

Hmmmmmmmmmm

26 December 2016 at 18:05
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

HMMMM NAWA O!





AUNTY LINDA 👩






26 December 2016 at 18:09

