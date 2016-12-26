"Learn to ask questions before you become his next" - Domestic violence survivor says

Remember Nkiruka's domestic violence story? Well, it seems her ex-husband has also turned his second wife into a punching bag. Nkiruka, who recently gave birth to a baby took to Instagram a while ago to give a sort of update.
"The cane they use to flog first wife is always at the back of the door waiting for the 2nd wife.
Ladies learn to ask questions before you become his next .....Am happy she is feeling my pain and even worse" she wrote
8 comments:
True and heavenly talk. No be only women get this mens are included!HOW WILL THEY ASK QUESTION WHEN THEY ARE DESPERATE TO ANSWER MRS HUH? HOW WILL THEY ASK QUESTION WHEN THEY ARE AFTER GIFTS,MONEY AND NAME HUH? Freeborn hiss. A world is enough for the yoruba bitches.
Lol, the girl wicked!!! Reminds me of dino Malaye and his two ex wives. .
