Lady commits suicide over N6k debt

This is so sad. Twitter user shared the sad story on her page yesterday. Another person who reacted to the story also shared of how a young lady also committed suicide by drinking herbicide after an argument with her brother over memory card. Another tweet after the cut...
20 comments:
Some sad ish.
Most people are just walking dead,that's the sad reality of this wicked world.
Sad indeed but dats the harsh reality of our country. Linda take note!
Hian, what sort of rubbish is that?
oh no...why takin ur life...suicide is not an option
Hmmmmmmmmmm Maka why nah...
Life is well, not easy everywhere i swear, sometimes you jst feel death is the solution, remember last month when things were tough i always say let me just die so i can rest, people are going tru alot , physical appearance na cover up is well lord heal everyone in one situation or the other easy our pain, give us the strenght to carry on with life so we can fulfill our purpose here.
There is hardship in the land but why take your life because of 6k debt?
Sad indeed..
It is well
... Merited happiness
So sad 😔
Loool I swear sometimes even to survive in this country is an act of courage
This is serious
Did she die if no tell her to drink hypo nansense n ingredients
Chei! just 6k
lib addict#just passing#
iVabulous said....
sad indeed... but not enough for her to kill herself
chai and Lindz u didn't bail her
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
In my opinion, they already had issues. Those incidents were only the straws that broke the camels' backs.
What of those people owning millions what should they do?
Na the situation Buhari puts us into..
Such is life,but believe me taking life is not d best.Although its not easy dealing with debt accompany with this country situation @ present.
