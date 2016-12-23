LIS

Friday, 23 December 2016

Lady commits suicide over N6k debt

This is so sad. Twitter user shared the sad story on her page yesterday. Another person who reacted to the story also shared of how a young lady also committed suicide by drinking herbicide after an argument with her brother over memory card. Another tweet after the cut...

Posted by at 12/23/2016 04:59:00 am

20 comments:

RareSpecie Z said...

Some sad ish.

23 December 2016 at 05:01
Ohiren's Zone said...

Most people are just walking dead,that's the sad reality of this wicked world.

23 December 2016 at 05:03
Juliet Iwuno said...

Sad indeed but dats the harsh reality of our country. Linda take note!

23 December 2016 at 05:03
Uju Phil said...

Hian, what sort of rubbish is that?

23 December 2016 at 05:03
livingstone chibuike said...

oh no...why takin ur life...suicide is not an option

23 December 2016 at 05:40
Odibe Blessing said...

Hmmmmmmmmmm Maka why nah...

23 December 2016 at 05:49
Anonymous said...

Life is well, not easy everywhere i swear, sometimes you jst feel death is the solution, remember last month when things were tough i always say let me just die so i can rest, people are going tru alot , physical appearance na cover up is well lord heal everyone in one situation or the other easy our pain, give us the strenght to carry on with life so we can fulfill our purpose here.

23 December 2016 at 06:35
kunta said...

There is hardship in the land but why take your life because of 6k debt?

Sad indeed..

23 December 2016 at 06:36
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

It is well


... Merited happiness

23 December 2016 at 06:46
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

So sad 😔

23 December 2016 at 06:56
Bonita Bislam said...

Loool I swear sometimes even to survive in this country is an act of courage

23 December 2016 at 07:03
Loveth Best said...

This is serious

23 December 2016 at 07:26
Vina Saviour said...

Did she die if no tell her to drink hypo nansense n ingredients

23 December 2016 at 07:27
iphie abraham said...

Chei! just 6k








lib addict#just passing#

23 December 2016 at 08:34
Adeleye Victor said...

iVabulous said....
sad indeed... but not enough for her to kill herself

23 December 2016 at 09:07
Vivian Reginalds said...

chai and Lindz u didn't bail her
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 December 2016 at 09:11
Anonymous said...

In my opinion, they already had issues. Those incidents were only the straws that broke the camels' backs.

23 December 2016 at 09:16
Eazzy Pompey said...

What of those people owning millions what should they do?

23 December 2016 at 09:47
Bree said...

Na the situation Buhari puts us into..

23 December 2016 at 10:14
Unuga Henry said...


Such is life,but believe me taking life is not d best.Although its not easy dealing with debt accompany with this country situation @ present.

23 December 2016 at 10:44

