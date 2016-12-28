LIS

LIS

Wednesday, 28 December 2016

Kylie Jenner and her big butt take a sexy photo

She's full white, how does she have a natural big butt like that? 😏
Posted by at 12/28/2016 08:44:00 am

11 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

Lovely

28 December 2016 at 08:46
obiora said...

Natural ko, Natural ni!

28 December 2016 at 08:46
pokaface said...

Wetin concern u?, leave this small girl alone! U could be her mother u know?

28 December 2016 at 08:48
RAPHAEL MR RAG AYUBA said...

Lindiway na she tell you say na natural.....idonbilivit

28 December 2016 at 08:50
Esther Norah said...

Linda it's d sitting position. Pls repent from Kylie in 2017.

28 December 2016 at 08:53
daniel ubong said...

It's possible.

28 December 2016 at 08:57
Anonymous said...

Linda will come again, pure white my foot. Their dad is Armenian, close by the Arabs...

28 December 2016 at 08:58
Uju Phil said...

Lin Google is quite handy, cld you ask Google? #Ajuju

28 December 2016 at 08:59
Osomhi Akhigbe said...

That's why the butt is fake.. It runs in there family plastic surgery

28 December 2016 at 09:02
eberomah kingsley said...

Begin To Earn Good Income That Will Enhance your Life For Good.
No Investment Fees Required.
Just CLICK THE LINK BELOW, and you will be glad you did.

http://wealth-start-business.com/index.php?refid=OKING

28 December 2016 at 09:03
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Linda pls leave Kylie alone Abeg. she no be ur mate



Long Live LIB

28 December 2016 at 09:06

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts