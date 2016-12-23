Kris Jenner cancels Blac Chyna's invitation to the Kardashians’ Holiday party

After a fight that nearly ended her engagement to Rob Kardashian last week, People magazine is reporting that the Kardashians family is asking Rob to leave Blac Chyna. There are also reports that Kris Jenner didn't invite her to her annual Christmas party happening this weekend.
“Rob’s family is over Chyna,” says the source. “She is not invited to Kris’ holiday party. Rob’s family is trying to distance themselves from Chyna. They can’t stand the toxic relationship. They very much care about baby Dream though. It’s just come to the point when they think Rob is better off without being in a relationship with Chyna.”
“don’t support the relationship” any more. At least some of his family members want Rob to split up with Chyna so they can say, ‘We told you so Rob. You deserve better,’ ” the insider added.
But a source said the 29 year old sock designer loves Chyna and wants to be with her
“Rob won’t listen to [his family]. He wants to be with Chyna.”
24 comments:
Good for her...
lol
Rob the lover boy
Good, well done Kris. Kris and her daughters have really accommodated the Gettho girl and her very illiterate mom.
Real toxic relationship, blac chyna have plenty energy
ndi drama
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
We will know how true this story is when we see the pictures.
Linda Kardashian, thanks for the story.
Great news. How can a mother allow her child to be treated like that!
Rob and Blac hustling for the new season of their reality show. I see 'em.
Their headache. Mbok!
I like that
Sometimes u wonder what is always wrong with this white people.
They fall in love so easily and get out so quickly as well.
Rob onye nzuzu! Linda take note!
What will I do
Na wa o, chyna be disappointing .I thought she was smart
lib addict#just passjng#
Oh c'mon Kris.. You think Rob can do without that big ass??? The kinda ass he's been watching on porn sites??? Never! He gone leave his family for that ass instead.. Watch out.
Very good..
Dia eye don open..
Yeah! Every superstar wants a big ass lady. Rob is not any different. But don't think he is gonna leave his family for that lady. Only time will tell.
HE can never leave her his self esteem is in the gutters. I pity him
Long Live LIB
Rob no dey hear word,thats wat happened in his last relationship dart made him depressed Nd gain weight, now this one he has a daughter wiv dart bitch in fit hang himself.
