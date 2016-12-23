LIS

Friday, 23 December 2016

Kris Jenner cancels Blac Chyna's invitation to the Kardashians’ Holiday party

After a fight that nearly ended her engagement to Rob Kardashian last week, People magazine is reporting that the Kardashians family is asking Rob to leave Blac Chyna. There are also reports that Kris Jenner didn't invite her to her annual Christmas party happening this weekend.
“Rob’s family is over Chyna,” says the source. “She is not invited to Kris’ holiday party. Rob’s family is trying to distance themselves from Chyna. They can’t stand the toxic relationship. They very much care about baby Dream though. It’s just come to the point when they think Rob is better off without being in a relationship with Chyna.”

“don’t support the relationship” any more. At least some of his family members want Rob to split up with Chyna so they can say, ‘We told you so Rob. You deserve better,’ ” the insider added.
But a source said the 29 year old sock designer loves Chyna and wants to be with her
“Rob won’t listen to [his family]. He wants to be with Chyna.”
Posted by at 12/23/2016 09:43:00 am

24 comments:

Uju Phil said...

Good for her...

23 December 2016 at 09:44
livingstone chibuike said...

lol

23 December 2016 at 09:46
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Rob the lover boy

23 December 2016 at 09:47
Anonymous said...

Good, well done Kris. Kris and her daughters have really accommodated the Gettho girl and her very illiterate mom.

23 December 2016 at 09:54
judith oke said...

Real toxic relationship, blac chyna have plenty energy

23 December 2016 at 09:55
Vivian Reginalds said...

ndi drama
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 December 2016 at 09:57
Anonymous said...

We will know how true this story is when we see the pictures.
Linda Kardashian, thanks for the story.

23 December 2016 at 09:58
APPLE said...

Great news. How can a mother allow her child to be treated like that!

23 December 2016 at 10:07
christie benjamin said...

Rob and Blac hustling for the new season of their reality show. I see 'em.

23 December 2016 at 10:17
Joyous babe,Linda ikeji first cousin said...

Their headache. Mbok!

23 December 2016 at 10:18
Vina Saviour said...

I like that

23 December 2016 at 10:35
daniel ubong said...

Sometimes u wonder what is always wrong with this white people.

23 December 2016 at 10:39
daniel ubong said...

They fall in love so easily and get out so quickly as well.

23 December 2016 at 10:40
Juliet Iwuno said...

Rob onye nzuzu! Linda take note!

23 December 2016 at 10:43
Odibe Blessing said...

What will I do

23 December 2016 at 10:44
iphie abraham said...

Na wa o, chyna be disappointing .I thought she was smart










lib addict#just passjng#

23 December 2016 at 10:52
Anonymous said...

Oh c'mon Kris.. You think Rob can do without that big ass??? The kinda ass he's been watching on porn sites??? Never! He gone leave his family for that ass instead.. Watch out.

23 December 2016 at 10:58
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Very good..

23 December 2016 at 11:06
Bree said...

Dia eye don open..

23 December 2016 at 11:41
Anonymous said...

kennedy Ighoyivwi said...

Yeah! Every superstar wants a big ass lady. Rob is not any different. But don't think he is gonna leave his family for that lady. Only time will tell.

23 December 2016 at 15:56
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

HE can never leave her his self esteem is in the gutters. I pity him


Long Live LIB

23 December 2016 at 17:04
Chukwunonye Monye said...

Rob no dey hear word,thats wat happened in his last relationship dart made him depressed Nd gain weight, now this one he has a daughter wiv dart bitch in fit hang himself.

23 December 2016 at 23:49

