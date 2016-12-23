LIS

Friday, 23 December 2016

Kiss Daniel rules! See full list of winners at the 2016 Headies Awards

My favorite artist Kiss Daniel won album of the year and two other awards...yay! And Dare Art Alade also won for Pray For Me. So well deserved. See the full list of winners after the cut...



BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR:
Pray For Me – Darey feat. Soweto Choir

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR:
Young John – Mama – Kiss Daniel

BEST MUSIC VIDEO:
Soldier (Falz Tha Bad Guy) – Clarence Peters


BEST R&B/POP ALBUM:
New Era – Kiss Daniel

BEST R&B SINGLE:
Pray For Me – Darey

BEST POP SINGLE:
Reggae Blues – Harrysong feat. Orezi, Iyanya, Olamide, Kcee

BEST REGGAE/DANCEHALL SINGLE:
No Kissing – Patoranking Ft Sarkodie

BEST RAP ALBUM:
Powerful – Ill Bliss

BEST COLLABO:
Soldier – Falz feat. Simi

BEST RAP SINGLE:
Eyan Mayweather – Olamide

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (MALE):
Shaydee – Smile

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (FEMALE):
Simi – Love Don’t Care

NEXT RATED:
Mr. Eazi

HIP HOP WORLD REVELATION:
Kiss Daniel – New Era

LYRICIST ON THE ROLL:
Ill Bliss – Chukwu Agozi Gogi

BEST STREET-HOP ARTISTE:
Olamide – Who You Epp

BEST ‘ALTERNATIVE’ SONG:
You Suppose Know – Bez

ALBUM OF THE YEAR:
New Era – Kiss Daniel

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR:
Wizkid

SONG OF THE YEAR:
Fada Fada – Phyno Feat. Olamide

HALL OF FAME:
Music Producer, Laolu ‘Akins’ Akintobi

SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD:
Flavour
Posted by at 12/23/2016 08:57:00 am

40 comments:

Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Congrats to the winners

23 December 2016 at 09:00
Vivian Reginalds said...

mtchew
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 December 2016 at 09:02
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Yimu!kiss daniels rules with what music huh?What a Compensation award by headies or headless. HOPE OLAMIDE DID NOT FIGHT THIS TIME HUH? Oh i remember he won!congrat to phyno and flavour. KUDOS TO TEKNO FOR PARTICIPATING THIS APC JOKE OF THE CENTURY CALL HEADIES 2016 AWARD.



























#sad indeed

23 December 2016 at 09:05
Vina Saviour said...

Congratulations

23 December 2016 at 09:05
Uzodave Startech said...

Wonderful.

23 December 2016 at 09:07
Uzodave Startech said...

23 December 2016 at 09:08
Anonymous said...

Music of the year is PANA

23 December 2016 at 09:09
ike manuel said...

Congratulations to all of them!

Na me talk am!

Long Live Lib!!!

23 December 2016 at 09:23
Anonymous said...

Congrats to them, they deserve it

23 December 2016 at 09:26
Oghenetega said...

I'm so HAPPY 4 KISS DANIEL .That young Man is Multi Talented ...
Have U guys heard his SIN cITy song... sheeeeetT its showing on MTV Base as im tyoing this... that song gives we chillls.. Haba..
Far more talented than some crooked Voice that wanna sing by Force...
He deserves it and Headies tried for this particular one just that my Tiwa didnt win... Not Cool

23 December 2016 at 09:39
Holla Jhay said...

He won just two now, same as falz

23 December 2016 at 09:40
kelly wester said...

please is there a way that headies can be shut down,like the entertainment industry in nigeria need a new serious award, how can wizkid be artist of the year,where is tekno, i dont understand, what is eyan mayweather. hahaha, this people no get shame at all

23 December 2016 at 09:41
Isaac GodSPower said...

m really happy for the winners, especially kiss daniel, he didnt win anything last year, n also shaydee's smile i so much love that song...... kudos to all them winners

23 December 2016 at 09:43
OSINANL said...

CONGRATS TO THE WINNERS...

23 December 2016 at 09:44
Anonymous said...

Osheeeeeey baddest congrats to wizkid wow artist of d year

23 December 2016 at 09:45
livingstone chibuike said...

A big congrats to d winners

23 December 2016 at 09:47
Uju Phil said...

Bravo people... �� ��

23 December 2016 at 09:58
Anonymous said...

Oya, go and drink sniper......

23 December 2016 at 10:02
23 December 2016 at 10:03
Joyous babe,Linda ikeji first cousin said...

Congrats to them.

23 December 2016 at 10:05
Anonymous said...

Kiss Daniel New Era was released at a perfect time meeting up with headies nominations. He deserved the 2 awards plus 1 for Young John after I believed he was rubbed off Next rated last year.

For Tekno, he has no album yet but he will surely get awards next year for he is the Main Man now.
#rara

23 December 2016 at 10:15
christie benjamin said...

Congrats to dem.

23 December 2016 at 10:25
kunta said...

Badoo still bagged two headies...

Badoosneh! Iyalaya anybody!

As for the next rated, Tekno deserves it but obviously he hated the idea of you calling him "next rated"
Congrats to all the deserved winners..

23 December 2016 at 10:47
Juliet Iwuno said...

Congrats to dem. Linda take note!

23 December 2016 at 10:58
iphie abraham said...

Congrats to all the winners









lib addict#just passing@

23 December 2016 at 11:05
Anonymous said...

Congratulations to phyno

23 December 2016 at 11:06
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Congrats.. .

23 December 2016 at 11:31
Nseabasi Ekpo said...

CONGRATS TO THEM ALL

23 December 2016 at 11:36
Anonymous said...

Congrats King Wizzy... #Artisteoftheyear

23 December 2016 at 12:12
JOYCHY said...

Well deserved win for my Kiss Daniels!!! Seriously Wizkid won Artist of year....Are you kidding me? Person wey never release song since. Headies is such a big joke!!!

23 December 2016 at 14:30
Margaret Jim said...

He won three...

23 December 2016 at 16:14
Margaret Jim said...

Damn u funny o...u comparing tekno & WizKid wat insult. Tekno is still a learner...I think he's cool tho but not in d same category with WizKid & olamide not even close.

23 December 2016 at 16:19
Pamela said...

I need friends in Enugu 7ADA37C0

23 December 2016 at 17:04
Anonymous said...

But how does Wizkid win artiste of the year when none of his songs, collabos or music videos won any award.... how dem dey rate this thing gan sef..

23 December 2016 at 17:13
Kris said...

Headies don change to political stuff how wiskid go win artist of the year nawa ooo and e done change to tribalism how nah only Yoruba dey win beta award

23 December 2016 at 21:24
Anonymous said...

I wonder o

24 December 2016 at 04:53
Ejiga GODWIN JNR said...

The Haedies award to me has ben one of the most prestigious awards but this 2016 edition is too f@cked up. For crying out loud why will Artist not turn up. No wonder my friend hilariously said The headies should be aired on Radio since artist has decided not to show up... I was soo bored en.. :v
I rep Castnigeria.com

24 December 2016 at 04:58
Anonymous said...

Dem no gree give Davido award?? It is well noni

24 December 2016 at 10:01
Unknown said...

Guy if you don't know to say...abeg shut up...nr b by force to comment

24 December 2016 at 20:58
Stark said...

Guy u Knw notin at all...wizkid vs tekno....ahh....who's tekno..he's talented oo but no even 20% of wizzy....nr b by force to comment oo....so speak only wen yr words are beta Dan ur silence.... Nt u talking rubbish

24 December 2016 at 21:01

