Kiss Daniel rules! See full list of winners at the 2016 Headies Awards

BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR:
Pray For Me – Darey feat. Soweto Choir
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR:
Young John – Mama – Kiss Daniel
BEST MUSIC VIDEO:
Soldier (Falz Tha Bad Guy) – Clarence Peters
BEST R&B/POP ALBUM:
New Era – Kiss Daniel
BEST R&B SINGLE:
Pray For Me – Darey
BEST POP SINGLE:
Reggae Blues – Harrysong feat. Orezi, Iyanya, Olamide, Kcee
BEST REGGAE/DANCEHALL SINGLE:
No Kissing – Patoranking Ft Sarkodie
BEST RAP ALBUM:
Powerful – Ill Bliss
BEST COLLABO:
Soldier – Falz feat. Simi
BEST RAP SINGLE:
Eyan Mayweather – Olamide
BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (MALE):
Shaydee – Smile
BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (FEMALE):
Simi – Love Don’t Care
NEXT RATED:
Mr. Eazi
HIP HOP WORLD REVELATION:
Kiss Daniel – New Era
LYRICIST ON THE ROLL:
Ill Bliss – Chukwu Agozi Gogi
BEST STREET-HOP ARTISTE:
Olamide – Who You Epp
BEST ‘ALTERNATIVE’ SONG:
You Suppose Know – Bez
ALBUM OF THE YEAR:
New Era – Kiss Daniel
ARTISTE OF THE YEAR:
Wizkid
SONG OF THE YEAR:
Fada Fada – Phyno Feat. Olamide
HALL OF FAME:
Music Producer, Laolu ‘Akins’ Akintobi
SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD:
Flavour
40 comments:
Congrats to the winners
mtchew
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Yimu!kiss daniels rules with what music huh?What a Compensation award by headies or headless. HOPE OLAMIDE DID NOT FIGHT THIS TIME HUH? Oh i remember he won!congrat to phyno and flavour. KUDOS TO TEKNO FOR PARTICIPATING THIS APC JOKE OF THE CENTURY CALL HEADIES 2016 AWARD.
#sad indeed
Congratulations
Wonderful.
Music of the year is PANA
Congratulations to all of them!
Na me talk am!
Long Live Lib!!!
Congrats to them, they deserve it
I'm so HAPPY 4 KISS DANIEL .That young Man is Multi Talented ...
Have U guys heard his SIN cITy song... sheeeeetT its showing on MTV Base as im tyoing this... that song gives we chillls.. Haba..
Far more talented than some crooked Voice that wanna sing by Force...
He deserves it and Headies tried for this particular one just that my Tiwa didnt win... Not Cool
He won just two now, same as falz
please is there a way that headies can be shut down,like the entertainment industry in nigeria need a new serious award, how can wizkid be artist of the year,where is tekno, i dont understand, what is eyan mayweather. hahaha, this people no get shame at all
m really happy for the winners, especially kiss daniel, he didnt win anything last year, n also shaydee's smile i so much love that song...... kudos to all them winners
CONGRATS TO THE WINNERS...
Osheeeeeey baddest congrats to wizkid wow artist of d year
A big congrats to d winners
Bravo people... �� ��
Oya, go and drink sniper......
I'm so HAPPY 4 KISS DANIEL .That young Man is Multi Talented ...
Have U guys heard his SIN cITy song... sheeeeetT its showing on MTV Base as im typing this... that song gives we chillls..on replay & my ring tone ..Haba..
Far more talented than some crooked Voice that wanna sing by Force...
He deserves it and Headies tried for this particular one just that my Tiwa didnt win... Not Cool
Congrats to them.
Kiss Daniel New Era was released at a perfect time meeting up with headies nominations. He deserved the 2 awards plus 1 for Young John after I believed he was rubbed off Next rated last year.
For Tekno, he has no album yet but he will surely get awards next year for he is the Main Man now.
#rara
Congrats to dem.
Badoo still bagged two headies...
Badoosneh! Iyalaya anybody!
As for the next rated, Tekno deserves it but obviously he hated the idea of you calling him "next rated"
Congrats to all the deserved winners..
Congrats to dem. Linda take note!
Congrats to all the winners
lib addict#just passing@
Congratulations to phyno
Congrats.. .
CONGRATS TO THEM ALL
Congrats King Wizzy... #Artisteoftheyear
Well deserved win for my Kiss Daniels!!! Seriously Wizkid won Artist of year....Are you kidding me? Person wey never release song since. Headies is such a big joke!!!
He won three...
Damn u funny o...u comparing tekno & WizKid wat insult. Tekno is still a learner...I think he's cool tho but not in d same category with WizKid & olamide not even close.
I need friends in Enugu 7ADA37C0
But how does Wizkid win artiste of the year when none of his songs, collabos or music videos won any award.... how dem dey rate this thing gan sef..
Headies don change to political stuff how wiskid go win artist of the year nawa ooo and e done change to tribalism how nah only Yoruba dey win beta award
I wonder o
The Haedies award to me has ben one of the most prestigious awards but this 2016 edition is too f@cked up. For crying out loud why will Artist not turn up. No wonder my friend hilariously said The headies should be aired on Radio since artist has decided not to show up... I was soo bored en.. :v
I rep Castnigeria.com
Dem no gree give Davido award?? It is well noni
Guy if you don't know to say...abeg shut up...nr b by force to comment
Guy u Knw notin at all...wizkid vs tekno....ahh....who's tekno..he's talented oo but no even 20% of wizzy....nr b by force to comment oo....so speak only wen yr words are beta Dan ur silence.... Nt u talking rubbish
